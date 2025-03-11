Judge to consider free speech issues in Columbia activist’s arrest

By Jonah E. Bromwich New York Times

NEW YORK – A judge on Wednesday is expected to scrutinize the constitutional issues at play in the case of Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate and permanent legal resident who was arrested over the weekend and taken to a Louisiana detention center.

The judge, Jesse Furman, has ordered the government not to remove Khalil from the United States while his case is pending.

Khalil, who has Palestinian heritage, was a leader of demonstrations against Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, which rocked Columbia’s campus in New York last year. Khalil has not been accused of any crime, and his swift arrest and transfer have raised alarms about free speech protections as President Donald Trump promises to crack down on protests at colleges.

Furman has the power to order Khalil’s release, but it is unclear whether he might do so as early as the conference, on Wednesday morning at 11:30. The conference, however, could provide more information about the circumstances that led to the arrest and the government’s justification for Khalil’s continuing detention.

The future of Khalil’s immigration status will be decided in a separate process. That matter will be presided over by an immigration judge, who could determine whether to revoke Khalil’s green card.

Lawyers for Khalil have asked Furman to return their client to New York and reunite him with his wife, a U.S. citizen who is expected to give birth next month. At the Wednesday conference, the lawyers are expected to argue that his detention is a clear-cut retaliation for constitutionally protected speech on behalf of Palestinian people.

“Because Mahmoud has been so prominent, active and outspoken in support of Palestinian rights, he’s been marked as a target,” said one of his lawyers, Ramzi Kassem, a co-director of CLEAR, a legal clinic at the City University of New York. “What’s being done to him is unconstitutional, it is unlawful, and we intend to do everything in our power to ensure the Trump administration will not get away with it in court.”

The government will initially be represented by lawyers from the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan. A spokesperson for the office declined to comment on how it might address the questions raised by Khalil’s arrest.

The accusations against Khalil were not initially clear. On Sunday evening, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that he had been arrested in connection with activities he led that were “aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.” The statement was reposted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said at a news briefing Tuesday that Rubio was relying on the Immigration and Nationality Act, which gave him broad authority to revoke a green card or a visa from anyone “adversarial to the foreign policy and national security interests” of the United States.

“Mahmoud Khalil was an individual who was given the privilege of coming to this country to study at one of our nation’s finest universities and colleges,” Leavitt said. “And he took advantage of that opportunity, of that privilege by siding with terrorists.”

She claimed that at the protests Khalil had led at Columbia, “pro-Hamas propaganda flyers” stamped with the organization’s logo were distributed. She declined to share the flyers with reporters, saying that doing so would corrupt the dignity of the White House briefing room.

It was not clear whether Leavitt was accusing Khalil personally of distributing the flyers, and she did not respond to an email requesting clarification.

Khalil was one of the student leaders of the demonstrations at Columbia, which set off fierce conflict. On one side were critics of Israel’s deadly war in Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed, and on the other those who argued that the protests were antisemitic, threatening the safety of Jews on campus.

According to a declaration filed in federal court by one of Khalil’s lawyers, Amy Greer, Khalil on Friday alerted the Columbia administration about threats against him by online critics calling for his deportation. The following evening, he called Greer and told her he was surrounded by agents from the Department of Homeland Security.

Greer said that the agents told her they had a warrant to revoke a student visa. When she informed them that Khalil did not have a visa, given that he was a permanent resident, he said that the department had revoked the green card.

Greer filed the petition questioning Khalil’s detention early Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, she was informed that he was being transferred to Louisiana, known for what Elora Mukherjee, the director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, characterized as “atrocious detention conditions.”

Leavitt in her press briefing echoed a warning from Trump this week, saying that Khalil was only the first to be targeted. She said that Columbia had the names of others who had “engaged in pro-Hamas activity” and that the school was “refusing to help” the Homeland Security Department identify them.

Trump, she said, “is not going to tolerate that, and we expect all America’s colleges and universities to comply with this administration’s policy.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.