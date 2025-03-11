Mead High School principal to resign, athletic director to take over

The Mead High School principal will resign her post at the end of this school year, she announced Tuesday.

Kimberly Jensen told her staff Tuesday of the resignation, which Mead Superintendent Travis Hanson called “amicable” for each party. She intends to pursue new career opportunities outside of Mead, a release from the district reads.

“It has been an honor to serve Mead High School and this community for the past three years,” Jensen wrote in the release. “I am deeply grateful for the relationships and meaningful work alongside an incredible staff.”

“In the face of significant challenges in her three years at Mead High School, Dr. Jensen’s leadership never wavered from the important work of listening, supporting, and equipping as she worked diligently to create opportunities for both students and staff to grow and flourish,” Hanson wrote in the release.

It’s unclear why Jensen is leaving.

Hanson appointed Troy Hughes as Mead High School’s next principal. He’ll assume the position in July, moving from his current role as the school’s athletic director. He has 24 years working in education, including as an English teacher, coach, assistant principal and six years as principal of Northwood Middle School.

“I am dedicated to creating an environment where every student feels valued and has the opportunity to succeed,” Hughes wrote in the release. “Together, we will build on what’s great about Mead High School and create a culture of care that empowers all students to thrive.”