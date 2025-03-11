Notebook: Seahawks add veteran offensive lineman Josh Jones

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – It took awhile, but the Seattle Seahawks finally made another free-agent acquisition Monday night, agreeing to terms with offensive lineman Josh Jones, a five-year veteran who played the 2024 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones, who has 24 starts in five NFL seasons, agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million, according to the NFL Network.

The news of Jones’ signing broke around 8 p.m., almost 8½ hours after the Seahawks reached agreement with quarterback Sam Darnold.

They made no moves in between, largely staying out of the first wave of free agency during the first day that teams could negotiate with players who can become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday.

Many had figured the Seahawks might reach for higher-priced options to try to beef up the offensive line, notably guard Will Fries of the Colts.

Fries was still available as of Monday evening. One reason could be that teams will want to bring him in for a physical after he missed the last 12 games of the 2024 season because of a broken tibia. Unrestricted free agents such as Fries cannot make trips for physicals until the new league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Seahawks could still make a run at Fries.

They did not appear to have been involved in the bidding for the biggest names that went off the board Monday, notably Atlanta center Drew Dalman, who agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the Bears, or Steelers guard James Daniels, who agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million with the Dolphins.

Other offensive linemen who remained available as of Monday evening include guard Kevin Zeitler of the Lions, guard Mekhi Becton of the Eagles and center Will Myers of the Packers.

As for Jones, he has played guard and tackle in his NFL career and the Seahawks could be viewing him as a player to compete at both spots, specifically for a role as a gameday swing backup.

The Seahawks have a need for backup tackles after releasing veteran George Fant last week, and with Stone Forsythe eligible to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 339 pounds, played last season with the Ravens on a one-year deal worth up to $1.79 million.

He played sparingly, listed by Pro Football Focus with 21 snaps at left tackle, seven at right tackle and 18 as a tight end, or sixth offensive lineman.

Jones, 27, entered the NFL as third-round pick of Arizona in 2020 out of Houston.

He played in 47 games for the Cardinals from 2020-22, including 12 starts in 2021 when he played mostly right guard (612 snaps) but also saw some time at right tackle (230), and seven in 2022 when his primary position was listed as left tackle (610 snaps).

He was traded to Houston in 2023 where he played 150 snaps at left tackle, 63 at left guard and 14 at right tackle.

Cap space update

Darnold’s contract, finalized Monday night, was for three years for $100 million.

The contract of linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who agreed to a three-year deal on Sunday, was revealed Monday night.

It has a base value of up to $28.5 million after initially being reported as worth up to $33 million.

Jones can make up the other $4.5 million in incentives, including $1 million each year for winning an NFL Honors award.

Jones has a cap hit of just $5.28 million for 2025.

That left the Seahawks with $62.9 million in cap space, according to OvertheCap.com.

The contracts of Darnold and Josh Jones will eat into that number.

Jones’ cap hits increase to $10.3 million and $10.8 million the following two years.

As is typical, it’s effectively a two-year deal, featuring no guaranteed money following 2025 and potential cap savings of $8.5 million in 2027, meaning potentially each side being back at the negotiating table that offseason.

Jones’ contract includes $10 million in fully guaranteed money,

Could former NFC West rivals become Seahawks?

Events on Monday made it tempting to wonder if the Seahawks could make a run later this week at a pair of longtime NFC West rivals – Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Multiple reports Monday stated that each will be released when the new league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Both players have ties to coaches on Seattle’s staff while Kupp is also a native of Yakima who attended Davis High and Eastern Washington University.

Seahawks offensive passing game coordinator Jake Peetz was on the Rams’ staff in 2022 and 2023 as an offensive assistant and pass game specialist, respectively.

Kupp would also help fill needs Seattle suddenly has at receiver after the release of Tyler Lockett and trade of DK Metcalf, and his overall style and run-blocking skills would also seem a good fit for the scheme of new coordinator Klint Kubiak.

As for Juszczyk, he would fill a need for a fullback, a position Kubiak said has value in his scheme. Seattle did not have a fullback on its roster last season.

Kubiak also was on the 49ers’ staff in 2023 and new offensive line coach John Benton was the 49ers’ OL coach from 2017-20 during what were Juszczyk’s first four seasons with the team.

The Rams had been hoping to trade Kupp, who turns 32 on June 15. But cap hits of $29.7 million and $27.3 million the next two seasons appear to have made that a nonstarter.

Once Kupp is released, he can sign with any team immediately, with teams undoubtedly set to offer him a much less-expensive deal.

Lockett also was still available as of Monday evening. But while general manager John Schneider had said the door was not closed on his return, there did not seem to be any indication that was in the offing, despite the trade of Metcalf that now leaves the Seahawks with only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo as receivers on the roster who caught passes last season.