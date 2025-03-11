NTSB recommends ban on certain helicopter flights near National Airport

By Ian Duncan and Lori Aratani Washington Post

Citing “intolerable risk,” federal crash investigators on Tuesday recommended closing part of a helicopter route near Washington’s Reagan National Airport when planes are using the runway involved in a Jan. 29 midair collision between an airliner and an Army helicopter that killed 67 people.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the separation between helicopters and jets in the area was insufficient and increased the “chances of a midair collision.”

The board called on the Federal Aviation Administration to quickly make the change to the helicopter route along the eastern bank of the Potomac River and devise an alternative path for essential helicopter flights when the route is closed.

Jennifer Homendy, the board’s chair, said the FAA could have used the same data her investigators relied on to identify the risk and examine the helicopter routes before the crash occurred.

“It does make me angry, but it also makes me feel incredibly devastated for families that are grieving because they lost loved ones,” Homendy said.

The urgent safety recommendations came as the board released its preliminary report into the deadly collision. While the 20-page report outlines in detail the circumstances of the crash and the initial stages of the investigation, it does not pinpoint specific causes. It will probably take a year or more before investigators determine the cause of the crash.

In the weeks since the midair collision that sent a fireball into the skies above the Potomac River, investigators have sought to understand why the Army helicopter with a crew of three was flying above the 200-foot altitude limit placed on such aircraft operating in the corridor.

The are also examining whether the crew may have mistaken another jet preparing to land at the airport for the American Airlines regional jet arriving from Wichita, which carried 64 passengers and crew. The NTSB is looking into whether there may have been a miscommunication between the helicopter’s crew and controllers, and whether irregular staffing in the airport’s tower the night of the crash may have been a factor.

The calamity was the deadliest U.S. passenger jet crash in more than two decades and occurred in one of the most complex, security-sensitive air corridors in the country, where passenger jets landing at National Airport routinely cross paths with helicopters flown by more than 50 operators.

Tuesday’s report also bolstered a Washington Post examination of flight tracking and government incident data that found that warnings of an airborne collision happened more frequently near the airport than previously disclosed. The board’s examination found that between October 2021 and December 2024, there were 85 instances in which helicopters and planes came within 1,500 feet laterally and 200 feet vertically. At least once a month dating back to 2011, airliners received warnings from their collision systems about helicopters, according to investigators.

The Post also found that concerns were raised about potential safety issues as recently as 2020, leading to questions about why the agency did not act more aggressively to manage dangers in the airspace. The approach to the runway the jet was using the night of the crash comes within 15 feet of a helicopter route, according to a Post analysis.

After the crash, the FAA moved quickly to restrict helicopter operations with exceptions for critical flights. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said officials would reexamine the policy following the NTSB’s preliminary report. Prior to that change, more than 100 helicopters a day flew at low altitudes near the airport.

Duffy’s office and the FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the safety board’s recommendations. Duffy planned to hold a briefing later Tuesday afternoon.

The Post also reported that the FAA put new rules in place that have led to flights at National Airport being held when President Donald Trump flies to and from the White House in his helicopter. The limits have led to delays and even flight diversions at the busy airport, which was used by more than 25 million passengers last year.

Members of congressional committees that oversee the FAA received a separate briefing from NTSB officials on the preliminary report Tuesday afternoon.

More than 300 first responders from across the region aided in the recovery effort. The Army helicopter was found upside down in the river, as was the fuselage of the regional jet, which had broken into three pieces. Among those aboard the flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C., were several young figure skaters and their families returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The NTSB’s final report into the probable cause of the crash that is likely to include recommendations about how to prevent future calamities is expected to take a year or more to complete.