Protesters gather again at Tesla dealership in Liberty Lake amid Musk’s DOGE controversy: ‘Every day I wake up and see terrible news’

About a hundred Elon Musk protesters line East Mission Avenue in front of the Tesla sales and service building Tuesday in Liberty Lake. The grassroots protest has been going on weekly Tuesday for the past three weeks. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

Dressed in warm clothes, the overly polite agitators lined both sides of East Mission Avenue in Liberty Lake on Tuesday afternoon waving homemade signs to send a message to the world’s richest man.

Standing in front of the Tesla dealership, at 1805 N. Pepper Lane, the double line of protesters carried placards that read “Dangerous Oligarch Gutting Everything,” “Resist” and “This Musk Stop.”

Robbie Jackson, who said she was in her 60s, said the political turmoil wrought by President Donald Trump’s decision to use Tesla owner Elon Musk as an unelected representative to cut federal government staffs and budgets finally awoke something inside her.

“This is my first political protest, ever,” said Jackson, of Spokane Valley. “I’m concerned about the future of America, and our democracy.”

Most cars that sped through the protest, which gathered about 100 people for its third consecutive Tuesday installment, honked in appreciation.

Several other large pickups revved diesel engines to drown out conversations, and one man thrust his arm outside his pickup window in an unmistakable Nazi salute as the protesters jeered.

A man who said he represented the Legends restaurant, at 1803 N. Harvard Road, came out early during the protest to let participants know that he expected a big crowd for the Gonzaga basketball game and that protesters’ cars would be towed to make room.

Kim Schmidt, 44, of Liberty Lake, who said she was one of the organizers of the “Tesla Tuesday” event, grabbed a bullhorn and asked those gathered to move their vehicles to comply with the restaurant’s request.

She said the purpose of the weekly protests in front of the Tesla dealership is to make others aware and to potentially impact Musk’s bottom line.

She said she hopes “Tesla stock continues to tank and he loses money, because the most important thing to Elon is money.”

On Nov. 5, 2024, the day of the presidential election, Tesla stock finished the trading at $251.44 per share. That rose to a one-year high of $479.86 per share on Dec. 17.

Then on Jan. 21, one day after President Donald Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, and placed Musk in charge of its mission, the Tesla stock traded at $424.07.

However, since that time, as DOGE dislodged thousands of government employees from their jobs and sparked scores of legal challenges, Tesla’s stock has plummeted.

As of close of market on Tuesday, Tesla stock finished at $230.58, or about 46% lower than when Musk and DOGE began their cuts.

As if on cue, the protest in Liberty Lake came hours after an event where Trump hosted Musk at the White House to promote the sale of Teslas. Trump even said he would buy one, according to the Washington Post.

A White House official said the president is paying for the vehicle with his own money. He declined to say whether the White House counsel reviewed the use of staff and official resources for the event. Federal regulations prohibit White House staffers (though not the president himself) from using their government position to endorse or promote private companies or products.

Trump also said Musk has been “treated very unfairly by a very small group of people,” an apparent reference to violence and vandalism against Tesla storefronts, charging stations and vehicles.

“I just want people to know that he can’t be penalized for being a patriot,” Trump added, according to the Post story.

Trump noted he won’t be driving the Tesla he said he is buying because he must be driven in the presidential state car. The president said the car would be used at the White House, though it wasn’t clear what the purpose would be.

When Musk touted self-driving technology on new models, Trump said: “I’m going to pass on that.”

Electrified

While Tesla stock has fallen, the company largely has benefited from the growing demand for electric vehicles.

According to the Washington state Department of Licensing, the Evergreen state saw a huge jump in the total number of electric vehicles and plug-ins registered last year.

The number of electric vehicles rose from 118,050 in January 2023 to 168,850 by the end of 2024, according to the state. That computes to an increase of about 43% increase in one year.

The same data noted that 6,521 of those electric vehicles were registered in Spokane County as of Feb. 13, according to the Washington state open data portal.

Of those locally owned cars, about 32% were listed as Tesla models. For the state, some 42% of owners listed Tesla as the make of their cars.

As for Musk’s latest venture, the DOGE website lists a calculation of savings per taxpayer created by the cuts his team has found. That figure stood at $652.17 as of Tuesday.

The website notes that figure is an “estimate” but does not explain how it came to that figure.

“We are working to upload all of our receipts in a digestible and transparent manner consistent with applicable rules and regulations. To get started, listed below are a subset of contract, grant, and lease cancellations, representing 30% of total savings,” the website states.

However, the unorthodox cutting has sparked pushback.

Almost 50 % of Americans “disapprove” of Musk’s work within the federal government, versus 34 % who approve, according to a recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll.

Count John Davis, 72, of Spokane Valley, is among those who don’t approve.

While it’s not clear that the protest hindered any business on Tuesday, Davis said it felt important to do something.

He joined his wife, Linda Davis. They will celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary on March 18. On Tuesday, they carried signs that read: “Fire Elon.” Another said: “Diversity is our Strength.”

“I’m out here because I believe Elon Musk is doing a disservice to our country,” Count John Davis said. “We want to be heard. Nobody can hear your mind. But they can read my sign.”

Jerry Brooks, 80, of Spokane Valley, held a sign that read: “Get Rid of Your Swasticar.” It had an image of a Tesla Cybertruck with a circle around it and a slash through the middle.

Asked what message he hoped to send, other than his Swasticar sign, Brooks said: “I hope that they will realize that the situation in America is less than good.”

His girlfriend, Sue Stiritz of Spokane, said she was glad that Brooks joined her.

“I’m disgusted by him,” she said of Musk. “Every day I wake up and see terrible news.”

At 77, Stiritz said she didn’t know if the cuts to government agencies and budgets will directly impact her.

“But it will affect my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren,” she said. “I’m here to draw attention so others pay attention. It allows me to feel like I have a voice.”

The Washington Post contributed to this story.