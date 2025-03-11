Trump administration slashes division in charge of 26,000 U.S. artworks

“Flamingo” (1974), by Alexander Calder, outside the John C. Kluczynski Federal Building in Chicago. MUST CREDIT: Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress (Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress)

By Kriston Capps,Ben Brasch and Samantha Chery Washington Post

The future of a vast collection of public artwork is in doubt as the Trump administration plans to fire workers who preserve and maintain more than 26,000 pieces owned by the U.S. government, including paintings and sculptures by renowned artists, some dating to the 1850s.

Fine arts and historic preservation workers at the General Services Administration told The Washington Post that at least five regional offices were shuttered last week and that more than half of the division’s approximately three dozen staff members were abruptly put on leave pending their terminations. Workers expressed fear that the cuts will threaten a collection of precious art housed in federal buildings across the country, including Alexander Calder’s 1974 “Flamingo” at the John C. Kluczynski Federal Building in Chicago and Michael Lantz’s 1942 “Man Controlling Trade” outside the Federal Trade Commission building in D.C.

The GSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This email serves as notice that your organizational unit is being abolished along with all positions within the unit – including yours,” read the March 3 memo, signed by acting GSA administrator Stephen Ehikian. Ehikian added that the eliminated units “no longer align” with agency and White House goals, and referenced the efforts by Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service to slash costs across the government.

“It’s just the rug being pulled out,” said a worker who received the email, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because staff have been instructed not to speak to the media while on leave.

The worker said the dismissals have already left precious artworks in limbo. The 1941 Gifford Beal painting “Tropical Country,” which normally sits in the Interior Department building, is temporarily in a conservator’s studio for restoration – but the conservator now doesn’t know who to reach at the GSA or whether he’ll be paid for his work. “There’s been no planning or accounting or consideration for that,” the staffer said. “It’s supremely shortsighted.”

The dismissals come as the GSA, the central agency for federal building and technology operations, has indicated that it wants to sell off some 50 percent of its portfolio of federal buildings. On March 4, the GSA published but then deleted a list of “noncore” buildings that it intended to sell, including the headquarters for the Justice Department, the FBI and GSA properties, including historic buildings in Washington’s monumental core. A GSA spokesperson told The Post last week that the agency plans to republish the list.

According to former staffers, the agency is looking to end its lease for a storage facility in Northern Virginia that holds hundreds of paintings and sculptures, including pieces sponsored by the Depression-era Works Progress Administration, a New Deal program responsible for some of the nation’s most iconic images. Federal government watchdogs over the years have sought to reclaim WPA artworks, some of which were sold on eBay. When the works were commissioned, artists were paid as much as $42 a week in 1934, or roughly $1,000 a week in today’s dollars, for finished pieces.

The federal government’s art collection works like a distributed museum, with paintings and sculptures spread across courthouses and office buildings around the country. The government continues to add to its collection through the Art in Architecture Program, which devotes 0.5 percent of estimated construction costs for a federal building toward commissioning new artworks. Since 1974, the GSA has commissioned more than 500 works by artists for public plazas and federal offices, among them Sam Gilliam, Ellsworth Kelly and Maya Lin.

Many of them require frequent care, which is managed by small teams located in each of 11 regions across the country, plus a central office in Washington. The federal art collection is managed by a staff much smaller than that of other American art museums; Crystal Bridges in Bentonville, Arkansas, for example, boasts a smaller collection but employs about 300 people.

Some of these works are literally part of the buildings, such as Ben Shahn’s 1942 fresco “The Meaning of Social Security” plastered onto the wall of the Wilbur J. Cohen Federal Building in Washington. Staffers wonder what would happen to those works if buildings were sold.

Fine-arts staff said the reduction-in-force notices came suddenly, leaving them little time to notify artists under commission or contractors working on objects.

Employees placed on leave described ongoing contracts with artists to commission new works that may now go unfulfilled. Repairing public sculptures clipped by vehicles or cleaning artworks vandalized with graffiti are routine parts of the job. Every two years, staff visit and personally inspect each artwork in the collection, a census that takes about four months.

A day after staffers were placed on indefinite leave, the director for the GSA Center for Fine Arts instructed employees to quickly upload their documents into a shared folder or risk losing the preservation history for these works, according to a copy of her email obtained by The Post. That director addressed her email to “for everyone left” and ended it by writing “this needs to be a priority.”

Staff members described fears about what long-term changes to the GSA’s art procurement process could mean. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 29 restoring a directive from his first administration authorizing a National Garden of American Heroes, a monumental park to include some 250 statues of historical figures. Typically, the Art in Architecture Program has identified artists for commissions and asked them to take the lead, rather than dictate the content for artworks to be produced.

“One of the beautiful things is we’re not prescriptive. We don’t tell artists what to work on,” said another staffer, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity. “They go and percolate and come up with their concepts.”