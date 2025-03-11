What to stream: Read the dossier on prior TV, film roles of ‘Black Bag’ cast

Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Steven Soderbergh’s latest film, “Black Bag,” about married spies who engage in espionage on one another, pairs two major movie stars, Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, as the dearly devoted deceitful duo. Soderbergh surrounds his superstars with a talented cast as their colleagues, many of whom you may have already seen before. So here’s where you can stream the best of the “Black Bag” ensemble, from popular prestige series to the biggest blockbusters.

One of the standout performers of “Black Bag” is Marisa Abela, who made a name for herself on the HBO series “Industry,” as one of the striving young hustlers working at a London-based finance firm. She showed her range playing the tragic English songstress Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s biopic “Back to Black” in 2024. While the film didn’t do Amy’s life justice, Abela’s performance did, including doing her own singing for the role, sounding remarkably like the distinctive Winehouse. Stream “Industry” on Max and “Back to Black” on Prime Video.

Tom Burke plays Freddie, one of the other slick and cunning spies at the National Cyber Security Centre. You may recognize Burke from his heavily eyelinered turn as the unlikely helper Praetorian Jack in George Miller’s epic “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” That heroic turn stands in stark contrast to his gut-wrenching performance as a toxic boyfriend in Joanna Hogg’s cinematic memoir “The Souvenir,” starring Honor Swinton Byrne. Stream “Furiosa” on Netflix or Max and “The Souvenir” on Max.

Dashing Regé-Jean Page co-stars as department golden boy. You’ll remember him as the love interest from the steamy Season 1 of “Bridgerton” on Netflix. He’s also popped up in other projects, including the fantasy film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which is also streaming on Netflix or Paramount+.

The always excellent Naomie Harris plays their workplace psychologist who is wrapped up in matters beyond her professional purview. She has appeared in another popular British spy series featuring Bond, James Bond, playing Moneypenny in the Daniel Craig Bond films. But she is most memorable for her Oscar-nominated turn in Barry Jenkins’ 2016 film “Moonlight,” and in another South Florida epic crime saga, Michael Mann’s “Miami Vice.” Stream “Moonlight” on Kanopy and rent “Miami Vice” on all platforms.

And a 007 himself — Pierce Brosnan — makes an appearance in “Black Bag,” adding to the international espionage flavor. Rent his best Bond movie, “GoldenEye” (1995), on all platforms.

You also might be wondering who that tall man who initially sets the plot in motion might be. Gustaf Skarsgard should be recognizable as one of the Skarsgard acting family — his father Stellan, is a legendary actor, as seen in “Dune,” and his brothers Alexander and Bill are also big name actors (“True Blood” and “It,” respectively). Gustaf also starred as Floki on the series “Vikings,” and all six seasons are streaming on Netflix.

