98-year-old Moscow man dies in Highway 95 crash

A 98-year-old Moscow, Idaho, man died after he drove off U.S. Highway 95 and crashed into a telephone pole Tuesday south of Moscow, according to Idaho State Police.

The man, whose identity was not released, was driving a light green Honda CR-V at 4:15 p.m. north on the highway when he drove off the right side of the road and into a ditch before crashing into the pole, police said in a news release.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The highway was shut down for 30 minutes before one lane reopened to allow alternating directions of traffic to pass. Both lanes reopened after another 30 minutes.