Locally: Spokane Valley’s Joseph Warner earns hardware at Special Olympics World Games in Italy

From staff reports

Spokane Valley snowboarder Joseph Warner won a silver medal at the Special Olympics World Games 2025 on Tuesday in Turin, Italy.

Warner, 24, took second place in his division in the intermediate giant slalom final with a time of 2 minutes, 6.39 seconds.

He then took fifth in his class in Wednesday’s intermediate slalom final. Warner will also compete Thursday in the intermediate Super G race.

Warner has been involved with Special Olympics for 13 years as a multisport athlete, volunteer and fundraiser.

He competed in Unified soccer at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games and in Unified basketball as a part of the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association.

College basketball

Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim and Claire O’Connor, along with Washington State’s Eleonora Villa were recognized for their efforts off the court as the trio were named to the West Coast Conference All-Academic Team, the conference announced March 4.

Also named to the all-academic honorable mention team were GU’s Maud Huijbens, Esther Little and Bree Salenbien. WSU’s honorable mention selections were Alex Covill, Astera Tuhina, Jenna Villa and Tara Wallack.

Shooting

Shadle Park’s Tanner Krebs and Mt. Spokane’s Ensley Breeden qualified for this year’s national championships after finishing third and fourth, respctively, at the 2025 Civilian Marksmanship Program Washington State Championships on Feb. 8 at the Spokane Rifle Club.

Krebs had a score of 584 out of a possible 600, and Breeden scored 580.

The Spokane Junior Rifle Club Gold Team also qualified for nationals with a team score of 2,290 out of 2,400, good for second place. Members of the team include Krebs, Breeden and Deer Park’s Kaylee Geller.