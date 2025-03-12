Spokane Chiefs squander opportunity to gain ground, lose at home to Everett 3-2

When the Spokane Chiefs routed the Everett Silvertips 10-3 on the road on Feb. 1, they reduced their deficit from 15 to 13 points behind the U.S. and Western Conference Division leaders. Since then, the Chiefs have continued to chip away at Everett’s advantage.

They started a four-game homestand on Wednesday six points behind the Silvertips – with five regular season games remaining and playoff home-ice advantage between the rivals on the line.

Despite seizing early momentum, the Chiefs couldn’t capitalize on it and their opportunity to close the gap a little more was squandered.

Tyler MacKenzie was credited with an insurance goal late in the second period that went off the skate of a Chiefs defender and the Silvertips held off the Chiefs 3-2 at the Arena on Wednesday.

The Chiefs fall eight points back with four games to go. They now have to win out, and Everett lose out, in order to catch them.

The Tri-City Americans visit Saturday, while the Chiefs (43-19-1-1) host Everett (44-12-4-4) again on Sunday in the teams’ final meeting of the regular season.

“I didn’t think we had a full roster tonight,” Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said. “Guys aren’t showing up, and that can’t be happening right now, especially when we’re playing against top team the league.”

The Chiefs had a tough time dealing with Everett’s forecheck and zone exits were often messy, or a lob to center ice.

“There were a lot of guys that didn’t want to make plays,” Lauer said. “Credit (Everett), they do a good job with their pressure. We didn’t do a very good job of getting available for each other. We weren’t prepared to bring the type of work ethic you need to play against those guys tonight.”

The Chiefs received the first power play opportunity when Everett took a too-many-men penalty just 2 minutes, 15 seconds into the game. It didn’t pay off, but the momentum generated carried over.

A long offensive-zone possession immediately following the power play led to several quality chances. Defenseman Will McIsaac pinched in and hit the post, then banged home the rebound from one knee for his sixth goal of the season.

“I liked our start,” Lauer said. “We came out with some energy, but obviously we lost it right away.”

Just 1:25 later, defenseman Kaden Hammell held the zone and gave it to Dominik Ryman in the slot, who beat Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan with a spin move for his 29th goal of the season.

Defenseman Brek Liske put Everett up 2-1 with 8 minutes left in the period, evading Rasmus Ekström’s check and beating Cowan stick side for just his second goal in 61 games.

“We played very individual, very slow,” Lauer said. “And when you do that, it’s it becomes a tough game to make plays when you’re always chasing (the puck).”

With 4:43 to go in the second the Chiefs scored an “own goal” when Brayden Crampton got tied up with an Everett player moving toward the goal and kicked the puck past his own goalie. MacKenzie was awarded the goal for his 33rd of the season to make it 3-1.

The Chiefs got a little breath of life with 9:42 left in the game when Shea Van Olm was hauled down from behind for just their second power play of the game. Just a few seconds into the advantage, Van Olm was struck with a high-stick, giving the Chiefs 1:40 of 5-on-3.

The Chiefs had a few good chances early, and with 42 seconds left on the original penalty, Lauer asked for timeout to draw something up.

It worked, as Andrew Cristall banked one off the inside of the far post for his 45th goal of the season to make it 3-2 with 39 seconds left on the second infraction. But they couldn’t find the equalizer with the remaining power play time.

The Chiefs pulled Cowan with a little less than 2 minutes left in the game, but indicative of their overall performance, Assanali Sarkenov was called for a penalty almost immediately, negating the advantage.

“It was disappointing to have a lot of guys not be ready tonight. We knew what type of game it was going to be,” Lauer said. “We’ve played (Everett) enough times. But the big picture is, despite how bad as we were, it’s still a one-goal game.

“We have got to have 20 guys ready to go and play their game, whether they get 4 minutes or 10 minutes or 25 minutes. It’s their responsibility to bring their ‘A’ game for their teammates.”