Spokane soccer: USL Spokane signs multi-year partnership with Spokane Tribe of Indians

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

The owners of USL Spokane have signed a multiyear partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

This year, fans will see the tribe’s logo displayed on the front of the Velocity’s shorts and on the front of their jerseys.

The groups also plan to annually design a commemorative Salish kit, which the team will wear on a designated match that will be sponsored by the tribe. The special kit will go on sale at the team store at the Davenport Grand Hotel one week before the match date.

This year’s collaborative kit can be purchased Sunday at the store in ONE Spokane Stadium during Spokane’s season opener against Knoxville at 4 p.m. More information regarding the special 2025 uniform will be released later.

Velocity pick up goalkeeper

The Velocity have signed goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk.

The South Carolina native was drafted by the Portland Timbers in the second round of the 2023 MLS draft. He played for the Timbers 2 of the MLS Next Pro League in 2023 and 2024. In two seasons with the team, the 24-year-old played 1,980 minutes with 83 goals saved and a 64.75% save percentage. He also registered five clean sheets.

Zephyr host Carolina on Saturday

After their 2-1 home loss to the Carolina Ascent on Saturday, the Zephyr dropped to seventh place with 15 points in the USL Super League standings. They sit one point behind sixth-placed Lexington.

Spokane (3-7-6) faces eighth-place D.C. (3-8-5) Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 2 p.m.