This day in history: ‘High-risk’ performers were sought for Spokane, as long as they were insured

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A group of civic leaders formed the Spokane Entertainment Foundation to underwrite top-quality but “high risk” touring performances.

“High risk” meant acts with dozens of performers and high production costs, such as Broadway musicals and symphony orchestras.

During Expo ’74, those big troupes were subsidized by those with lower overheads. Without that kind of help, those bigger acts tended to bypass Spokane and head to the coast.

The new foundation was focused on keeping those acts coming.

“We now have a chance to offer Spokane theater-goers the high quality entertainment that was presented during Expo ’74,” said one of the foundation’s boosters.

From 1925: Ida Stevey, 31, jumped from a moving passenger train near the McGoldrick Lumber Mill and “ran to the riverbank and leaped into the water.”

Two workmen at the mill saw what happened. They “grabbed a long plank and shoved it out to her.” She grabbed onto the board and was pulled to safety.

She was taken to the emergency hospital, where she was treated for a “heavy chill,” but no further ill effects.

She gave no cogent explanation of why she jumped off the train or into the river, except to say that she had been “ill for some time” and was going east to live on a farm.