WWU student’s award-winning food-heating invention saves space and uses less energy

By Robert Mittendorf Bellingham Herald

For the second year in a row — and the fourth time in five years — a Western Washington University student is being lauded for an invention that contributes to modern home life.

David Griffin, a junior who is studying industrial design at the WWU College of Engineering and Design, won the International Housewares Association’s Global Innovation Awards 32nd Student Design Competition. His Helios food-storage and heating system was selected from among 368 entries from 35 universities across the country, publicist Arianna Raemont told The Herald in an email.

Griffin presented his invention at The Inspired Home Show last week in Chicago and won the grand prize of $3,500.

“It kind of felt surreal. It’s such a huge show,” ,” Griffin told The Bellingham Herald in a phone interview. “There were all these leading product designers and inventors there. It was inspiring to see that.”

Helios uses induction heating to quickly cook and serve meals and warm leftovers in the container they were stored in, cutting down on dirty dishes.

Judges noted that Helios has “strong market awareness and real-world potential.”

Helios uses less energy than a microwave, hot plate or stove top to heat food, according to display materials with Griffin’s entry at the Chicago trade show.

“My original vision was that (Helios) would be a small appliance that could live on the counter in a small kitchen. This is that kind of middle ground for people who have a small house or apartment,” Griffin said. “It saves on space. It saves on time. It uses one container.”

Griffin sees the Helios system as an alternative to a microwave and a time-saver for busy people who want to do several days of meal prep in advance.

“My passion for problem-solving and creativity lead me to industrial design, where I enjoy using products, technology, and systems to find innovative solutions to meaningful problems,” Griffin said at his website, which features other products that he designed.

The Vikings are making a name for themselves in the design world, and Griffin said that industrial design instructors get their students to focus on the annual competition during fall quarter.

Last year Griffin’s roommate, Alex Orelind, won first place in the competition for his invention called SONA, an ultrasonic meat-thawing device. It uses high-frequency sound waves to thaw meat, fish and poultry evenly and safely, according to the International Housewares Association website.

“He’s been someone that I could go to for feedback, especially honest feedback,” Griffin said.

WWU students also won the competition in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, two WWU students won honorable mentions.