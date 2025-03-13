Chameleon highlights local female musicians in ‘Women in Music’ showcase

From staff reports

The Chameleon will be celebrating the impact of local female musicians with the “Women in Music” showcase Friday night.

The event, perfectly timed with Women’s History Month, will feature sets from local women-led groups Sugar Bear and Mister Sister as well as solo artist Aspen Kye.

A former Lewis and Clark High School and Havermale Alternative School student, Kye found her way in the music world first with piano, and then with choir and self-taught guitar.

Now a mother, she balances parenting with work and music. Known for her neo-soul sound, Kye previously told The Spokesman-Review about the powerful effects music had on her life.

“It’s gotten me through the darkest times of my life,” Kye said. “If there’s one person that’s listening that hears something that resonates with them and they can just not feel alone for a second, then for me, my job is done.”

Sugar Bear, an energy-packed soul, R&B and pop band formed in Spokane, regularly plays Zola. Brook Gannon leads the band.

Mister Sister also frequents Zola and is joined by the bar’s mainstay Blake Braley. The rock ‘n’ roll, funk and blues band, which most recently hosted a holiday special at Hamilton Listening Studio, is led by vocalist Emily Schrock.

Tickets for the 21-and-up event can be purchased for $15 through the Chameleon’s website or for $20 at the door.