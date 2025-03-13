Dog stolen, owner dragged through store parking lot on Wednesday, Olympia police say

Rolf Boone Olympian

OLYMPIA – A man and woman were arrested Wednesday in downtown Olympia after police say they stole a man’s dog and dragged him through a parking lot in the process.

About 5:50 p.m., police were dispatched to Ralph’s Thriftway in the 1900 block of Fourth Avenue East after multiple people called 911 to report the disturbance.

Police then learned the following: The 39-year-old male victim had agreed to buy groceries for the woman, 35, and man, 29, but then was unable to, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

The suspects then grabbed the man’s Chihuahua and put it in their silver-colored SUV and refused to give it back, although the victim repeatedly asked for it, Lower said.

They began to drive away from the scene, but the victim grabbed onto the man in the passenger seat and was dragged through the lot. As that was happening, the male suspect began hitting the victim in the head with a flashlight, Lower said.

They eventually drove off, but were stopped by police in the area of State Avenue and Water Street. Both were booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Police confirmed that the dog belonged to the victim and the animal was returned to him.

The victim was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia to be evaluated, Lower said.