‘Everyone loves football’: Ron Stone Jr., former Washington State defender, continues playing career with UFL’s Michigan Panthers

Former Washington State standout Ron Stone Jr. supports his team during the Cougars’ Holiday Bowl loss to Syracuse on Dec. 27 in San Diego. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

SOUTHLAKE, Texas – If anyone knows what kind of competitor Ron Stone Jr. is, it’s probably Mike Nolan.

The head coach with the United Football League’s Michigan Panthers, Nolan was part of the New York Giants’ coaching staff when Stone ’s father, Ron, played on the offensive line there nearly 30 years ago.

Now Nolan’s getting a chance to coach Stone’s son.

“It’s awesome,” said Stone , the former Washington State standout edge rusher. “I’m really thankful that Steve (Kazor, Michigan’s general manager) and coach Nolan gave me this opportunity to join this program and be part of this team.”

The Panthers opened camp on March 3 outside of Dallas – close to where Stone was born – and the former WSU star has quickly made a strong impression on his new head coach.

“Ron’s doing a very good job,” Nolan said. “He’s learning how to play within what we teach, our style. … I’m really pleased.”

It’s not surprising that Stone is picking it up so quickly. His father spent 13 seasons in the NFL with four teams – winning two Super Bowls with Dallas and earning three trips to the Pro Bowl before retiring in 2006.

“It’s awesome (having a dad who played in the NFL),” Stone said. “He’s always been super helpful on my journey, super supportive. Being in the league for that long, he knows a bunch of guys who come out to support me and are willing to give a helping hand. … He’s never strayed from being a helping hand whenever I’ve needed it.”

Stone , 24, spent five seasons with the Cougars, calling the Palouse home from 2018 through 2023.

He finished his WSU career with 31½ tackles for loss and 16 sacks while earning a range of All-Pac-12 honors, including first-team all-conference in 2021.

Understandably, it’s a chapter he continues to recall fondly.

“Absolutely, I loved every part about WSU,” he said. “That’s what kept me there for 5½ years. The people, the place, the community, all fantastic.”

His favorite memory?

“I think probably my Senior Night, playing Colorado that last game,” he said. “That was one of the most fun football games I’ve ever been part of.

“That and scoring two (defensive) touchdowns, going home with a blowout win, my whole family came out to see me, just the whole closing that last chapter was really awesome.”

Those memories are rekindled every time he sees one of his fellow WSU players still battling for UFL roster spots – players like quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (San Antonio), and cornerbacks Daniel Isom (Birmingham) and Derrick Langford (San Antonio).

“I ran into JG (Guarantano) the other day actually and (have also seen) ‘D-Lang,’ Armani (Marsh),” Stone said.

“It’s great seeing all those guys and truly exciting to know that everyone’s still working, still striving for their ultimate goal and still finding a place to have fun and play the game.”

Last season, Stone even got a taste of NFL life – he was one of the final cuts of the Las Vegas Raiders, a franchise his father played for 20 years ago.

“It was … a real great learning experience, things to definitely take home and learn from,” Stone said. “Obviously, didn’t end the way I wanted it to, but made some great memories, met some great people, had a great experience. Obviously, the goal is to get back to that level, but my time there, I enjoyed it.”

For now, he’s focused on making his mark on the Panthers. Heading into its second season, the UFL continues to tout itself as “the league of opportunity.”

And Stone is grateful.

“It’s great we all get to come out and play football in the spring,” he said. “Everyone loves football. It’s the best sport in the world, man. Everyone gets to play in the spring, get some tape, and get another opportunity to get back and some guys just get to keep playing. It’s awesome.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.