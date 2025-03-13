Reward offered for arrest of man wanted in Mead shooting, DV incident

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $750 for information leading to the location and arrest of a man wanted for a Mead drive-by shooting and a domestic violence assault.

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Frederic Hamberg, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

Hamberg is charged with suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from the shooting, the release said. He is also wanted on suspicion of second-degree assault (strangulation or suffocation) resulting from a domestic violence incident.

Hamberg is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at (800) 336-0102 or www.usmarshals.gov/tips.