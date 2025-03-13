Sal Vulcano, comedian of ‘Impractical Jokers’ fame, gets close and personal with ‘Everything’s Fine Tour’

Sal Vulcano attends the “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” premiere screening and party on Feb. 18, 2020, in New York, N.Y. (Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Comedy has been a profession and a lifestyle for Sal Vulcano for more than a decade, but for the first time he’s giving a glimpse into his personal life and fatherhood on the “Everything’s Fine Tour.”

During previous tours or specials (such as last year’s “Terrified”), Vulcano has discussed his childhood and observations growing up into adulthood, but “Everything’s Fine” explores a completely different reality: the present.

Vulcano has long been balancing stand-up comedy, podcasts and, of course, the hit show “Impractical Jokers” (which started filming Season 12 the day before this interview), but more recently the challenges of being a husband and father have been added to this already long list.

Vulcano has intentionally kept his private life away from the public eye for his entire career.

“This is the first time I’m really opening up and covering that kind of material,” Vulcano said. “For my fans that have seen me before and know me, they definitely don’t know this side of me.”

There was no specific incident or line of reasoning besides simply wanting to discuss his everyday life that pushed Vulcano into this different area of comedic expression. His “search for material” found itself in these experiences and observations of family that some may even find trivial, but Vulcano can’t help but articulate these slices of life he holds so close to his heart in the ways he knows best.

Vulcano credits his ADHD as, at least, a portion of the reason why he finds himself noticing small details within the nuances of family life and running with it in multiple directions before landing on what ends up being in the show.

“Even if I’m covering one topic, I’m doing it with 10 different things at the same time,” Vulcano said.

Fatherhood, in particular, has not only changed the way Vulcano goes about life, but the ways he goes about comedy, as well. In contrast to speaking about himself and his personal experiences on stage as he has for years, he has found speaking about something he is as truly passionate about as fatherhood is in many ways even more vulnerable.

“When you become a dad your role in life changes, your purpose changes and you approach every single thing with a different set of eyes and the comedy is no different,” Vulcano said. “It’s a whole new ball game when I’m not just worrying about myself, but I have obviously the most important thing in the world to me.”

Another key aspect of the show goes back to the name and its reference point – a “classic” meme with a hat-wearing dog sitting at a coffee table surrounded by flames with a simple text bubble reading “this is fine.” Vulcano relates heavily.

From the chaos of having a young child to his various forms of work to the seemingly never-ending stresses of the country and the world, Vulcano feels like many at this moment in time; surrounded by polarizing flames but continuing on anyways.

In his first trip to Spokane, he hopes to bridge that divide for about 60 minutes.

“I’ve always been about escapism,” Vulcano said. “My show is not controversial, it’s not political, this is for everybody to come and turn off all that noise and actually just laugh. Let’s just laugh for an hour.”