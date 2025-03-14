A Grip on Sports: We’ve always appreciated good writing and reporting, especially from those in our generation, which is why John Feinstein’s death hit us hard

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It will come as no surprise books have played an oversize role in my life. And not just oversized books, like the two I cherished as a youngster outlining football and baseball’s history. All books, from classics to whatever label you want to apply to Alistair MacLean’s oeuvre. Books about sports too. Our downstairs library may contains more of those than any other. And the most prolific writer in that genre? John Feinstein.

•••••••

• Feinstein died overnight Thursday, ending a life at 69 that chronicled, in book form, more lives in sports than maybe anyone in history.

It all began in 1985, when he took a leave of absence from his day job, Washington Post sportswriter, to follow around Bobby Knight and Indiana basketball for the upcoming season. A season on the brink, which just happened to become the title of the book.

The best-selling sports book of all-time. You may have read it. You may not have. I did. A lot more than once. It was that good. The subject, the then-most-powerful college basketball coach in the nation, was that good. But, like “Ball Four” before it, Feinstein’s first book pulled back the curtain on a major sport. Allowed everyone to experience something only players, coaches and assorted others had really experienced before.

Feinstein was 30 when he wrote “A Season on the Brink,” an age when most sportswriters of his generation, myself included, were still honing their craft on high school sports or local college teams. From that point until Thursday, Feinstein, a notorious know-it-all, was known by all who enjoyed the nuts and bolts of major sports.

I can’t say I’ve read every book Feinstein wrote. After all, he wrote more than 50, some of which are in the young adult category, a demographic I left about the same time Feinstein did. But I’ve read a lot of them, and each informed and entertained in their own way. And that’s what books are supposed to do.

My favorite? It’s not “Season on the Brink,” though that still stands up almost 40 years later. It is “A Good Walk Spoiled,” his first foray into professional golf. Actually, golf of any type, which is why it still holds a spot in my heart. It’s a book that came out in 1995 and I’ve read at least a dozen times.

I can’t say that’s happened much since, though “Open,” about the U.S. Open at Bethpage in New York, “The Last Amateurs,” delving into the scholarship-free Patriot League, and “Next Man Up,” a look at the injury-riddled NFL through the experience of Brian Billick’s Ravens, all were enjoyable. On the other side, “The Punch,” a long study of Kermit Washington’s out-of-character haymaker that destroyed Rudy Tomjanovich’s face and career, left me exhausted – and served as a warning that not every idea is a good one. (If you’re interested in what happened and want to spend just a little time, find the section about the punch, and its ramifications, in David Halberstam’s look at the NBA, “The Breaks of the Game.” It covers it just as well and much-more succinctly.)

Still, Feinstein’s passing means we will never have an opportunity again to anticipate a book like “Feherty,” his not-always-hilarious look at maybe the funniest man in golf. And that’s too bad.

Thankfully, Feinstein’s prolific output since 1986 means the next few years will hold new-found reading adventures, new ways to look at old subjects, new views and new journeys. As every author hopes their readers reach. Even sports ones.

• There won’t be a lot of time to delve into any books this weekend. Not for the average – or above-average, as all of you are – college basketball fan.

Too many good games are on your TV, as conference tournaments turn Cinderellas into pumpkins and pumpkins into chariots. From the over-populated major conferences to some you may never have heard of before.

There are too many games to watch – or list here. So we’ll just say check out the local listings and enjoy.

What else there? The PGA Tour is holding its quasi-major this weekend, kicking off five months of big events with The Players Championship from Florida (NBC for the third and fourth rounds, 11 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday). That is worthwhile, maybe while perusing a Feinstein golf book. And there is also local hockey, with the Chiefs battling Tri-City on KHQ (6 p.m.) Saturday night.

•••

WSU: Gardner Minshew has found employment. Maybe the best job in the NFL, backing up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. … Ron Stone Jr. is still pursuing his football dreams. He’ll play in the UFL this season. … The NCAA committee Anne McCoy is on concerning NIL and such has already been working. And faces a daunting task. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, John Canzano wonders if Oregon is on the verge of doing something special again in March. The Ducks topped Indiana yesterday. … The Mountain West tournament is special. And should produce at least four NCAA teams. Boise State made its case last night, topping San Diego State and putting the Aztecs on the bubble again. The Broncos meet top seed New Mexico today. … Colorado State, with one of the best players at the top of his game, and Utah State meet in the other semifinal. … Stanford bowed out of the ACC tournament when the Cardinal turned the ball over in the final seconds and yielded a Louisville game winner. … Colorado’s Big 12 run ended in a loss to Houston. … Arizona’s began with a revenge win over Kansas by double digits. … USC lost in the Big Ten tournament to Purdue and the Trojans were not happy how it came about. … UCLA starts its tourney with a game against Wisconsin. … Bobby Hurley may just be a little overpaid. Then again, aren’t all Power Four coaches? … If you are still a paper bracketeer, here is one place to get a printout. … In women’s hoop, when the NCAA bracket is announced late Sunday, only the L.A. schools will have a smooth path into the second weekend. … In football news, Oregon has finally begun spring football. Like all schools, the Ducks have questions to answer. Dan Lanning answered one question yesterday. He likes spring games. … Oregon State is also on the practice field. … So is Colorado.

Gonzaga: The numbers 50-40-90 might not mean much to you, but they mean a lot to Nolan Hickman. Theo Lawson tells us why this morning. … Point guard Ryan Nembhard may have been overlooked for the Cousy Award, but he’s still a finalist for one player of the year award. Theo has that story as well.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, there is so much turbulence around college athletics these days, especially for the schools in this conference. And peer conferences. … Sacramento isn’t considered a hotbed of college basketball.

Preps: The format is different this season. And the Greater Spokane League is the sponsor. But as Dave Nichols relays, there will be basketball all-star games again this year. The games will be held Tuesday evening at Lewis and Clark High.

Velocity: After its surprising run to the USL championship match, Spokane returns for its second season hoping for an encore. What type? Justin Reed lets us know is this season preview.

Seahawks: Wondering how the Hawks let Geno Smith get away? John Schneider explained the process Thursday. It is a story of a quick pivot. … He also introduced Smith’s replacement, Sam Darnold. … And the newest speed receiver. … Will Cooper Kupp wear a Seattle uniform next season? The Hawks are among the teams interested. … It’s all part of their offseason strategy. Is Schneider’s approach the right one? … After what transpired yesterday, I’ve decided I really like the DeMarcus Lawrence signing. Anyone who chirps at the Cowboys is alright in my book.

Mariners: Luke Raley is crucial for the M’s lineup – and defense. If he is passable at first base and as good at the plate as he was the final third of last season, the M’s will be better. … Raley doesn’t see T-Mobile as a problem. If it is, the M’s have a new plan to help. … Will it work?

Kraken: Can anyone ever score an overtime goal faster than the Kraken did Wednesday night?

•••

• It is supposed to be clear and somewhat warm today in the Inland Northwest. The stock market is moving up. The weekend looms. Yes, despite the sad news from Thursday, today could be a great day. Until later …