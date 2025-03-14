Coyote bites child’s hand after encounter at Washington school bus stop, officials say

By Helena Wegner (Tacoma) News Tribune

A coyote bit a child’s hand after it aggressively approached students at a bus stop in Washington, officials said.

Wildlife officers responded to the latest incident at 7:50 p.m. March 11 in Bellevue’s Factoria Neighborhood, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.

The child was bit on the hand by the wild animal and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Officers said they found two coyotes at the scene and killed one. The second animal ran off, so they are “increasing patrols in the area.”

There were four previous incidents reported regarding a coyote in the area, officials said.

A student left her backpack on a sidewalk as she waited to be picked up near Tyee Middle School, officials said. A coyote snatched the backpack and ran into a bush. March 11: A coyote approached students at a bus stop and tried to bite them, ripped their clothes and tried to take a backpack, officials said. The students were able to get on the bus after nearby adults “intervened.”

Bellevue is about a 10-mile drive east from Seattle.

What to know about coyotes

Coyotes can be found almost anywhere in North America, including in cities and neighborhoods, according to National Geographic.

“Adaptability – that’s the main reason for the success of the coyote. A coyote is naturally adaptable because it eats such a wide range of food,” National Geographic reported. “If it can’t find mice or voles to eat, lizards, insects, or even garbage will do.”

Here’s how experts say you can avoid conflicts with coyotes