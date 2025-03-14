DeMarcus Lawrence feuds with Micah Parsons after Cowboys’ Super Bowl dig

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys are not scheduled to play this season, though maybe they can meet in the NFC playoffs.

If not, the two teams are certain to play in 2026 when the Cowboys are already slated to come to Lumen Field, as determined by the league’s schedule rotation.

When the teams do meet again, DeMarcus Lawrence — now a Seahawk after spending the last 11 years in Dallas — and current Cowboy Micah Parsons may not exchange the warmest of pregame greetings.

Shortly after Lawrence held a group session with media at the VMAC on Thursday, having just signed his new contract with the Seahawks, he did a separate interview with Brian Nemhauser, maybe better known as Hawk Blogger, a longtime chronicler of all things Seahawks.

In that interview, Lawrence was asked about changing teams after so many years in one city.

Lawrence was drafted by Dallas in the second round out of Boise State in 2014 and made four Pro Bowls and had 61.5 sacks in 141 games with the Cowboys before becoming a free agent this week and signing with the Seahawks.

“Change of scenery is always good, but Dallas is my home,” Lawrence said Thursday in the interview. “Made my home there, my family lives there. I’m forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah … we here.”

Any comment disparaging America’s Team is sure to garner attention. It was quickly picked up and turned into stories by the league’s official website — NFL.com — as well as Pro Football Talk, Yahoo.com and others.

Among those who saw it was Parsons, who played alongside Lawrence the last four seasons in Dallas.

Parsons linked to a video of the comment on the social media platform X and commented: “This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown (expletive)!”

That post had 1.8 million views within roughly 90 minutes of its posting.

Seeing that post was Lawrence, who quickly fired back: “Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

That post had more than 1.1 million views within 50 minutes.

If the Seahawks and Cowboys do eventually meet on the field next postseason, a ready-made storyline has already been set.