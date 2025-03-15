Ryan Nembhard’s season ranks among finest in Gonzaga’s stay on national stage

The best of the best prior to the 1999 Elite Eight squad (in alphabetical order).

Gonzaga senior point guard Ryan Nembhard has had one of the most impressive seasons in school history. That’s a given.

His name is stamped all over Gonzaga’s record book for assists in a game, season and career. He’s also No. 1 in West Coast Conference history for single-season assists in conference games and overall.

Nembhard is 10th all time in Division I on the single-season list and 25th in career assists – with a chance to move up both as GU readies for the NCAA Tournament.

Comparing individual seasons is obviously subjective and becomes more challenging with wide-ranging criteria of statistics, awards, leadership, all-around ability, program impact and team success.

Add in players at different positions competing in different eras and the task doesn’t get any easier.

Therefore, we’ve taken a shot at ranking the top individual seasons in Gonzaga’s heyday – from the Zags crashing the national scene in 1999 to present day.

Your mileage will probably vary. And keep in mind, Nembhard would likely move up or down if this list was assembled a month from now.

ADAM MORRISON

The Mead High grad took Gonzaga fans on an entertaining ride during the 2006 season. The 6-foot-8 junior and Duke’s JJ Redick put up huge scoring numbers and led their teams to top five rankings and spots in the Sweet 16.

Morrison captured the scoring title at 28.1 points per game with Redick close behind at 26.8. The standouts shared player of the year awards from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Morrison’s season and the attention it received under the national media spotlight elevated Gonzaga’s stature in the college basketball world.

NIGEL WILLIAMS-GOSS

In his lone season after transferring from Washington, Williams-Goss led the Zags to new heights in 2017. The 6-3 guard did it all at both ends of the court as GU advanced to the Final Four for the first time. He averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

In the national championship game, Williams-Goss scored eight straight GU points to put the Zags in front 65-63 with less than two minutes remaining but sprained his ankle – the same one he tweaked in a semifinal win over South Carolina – and UNC scored the game’s final eight points.

DAN DICKAU

Dickau, also a Washington transfer, had a monster 2002 season, earning WCC player of the year honors while becoming the program’s first consensus All-American.

He averaged 21 points, 4.7 assists and set a program record with 117 made 3-pointers on 45.7% accuracy. Dickau also ranks first in scoring average (23.5) in NCAA Tournament play. He hit 42.9% of his 3s in four March Madness games.

KELLY OLYNYK

The Canadian took an unusual path to stardom – choosing to redshirt midcareer after considering transferring – and developing into a consensus All-American. The 7-footer averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and hit 62.9% of his shots.

The Zags, led by Olynyk, achieved two milestones – reaching No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time as well as securing a No. 1 seed in March Madness. Olynyk, Morrison and Dickau have had their numbers honored by GU and their uniforms are on display at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

DREW TIMME

The Texas native’s charisma and endless supply of post moves made him Gonzaga’s all-time scorer and the face of the program.

Timme had three prolific scoring years, including a team-high 19.0 points as the Zags went 31-0 before falling to Baylor in the 2021 national championship. His senior year in 2023 was his best statistically at 21.2 points and 7.5 boards. His 2,307 career points broke a 62-year-old record held by Frank Burgess.

RYAN NEMBHARD

The senior point guard has steered a Gonzaga offense that ranks first in assists (19.7) and second in points (86.4 points). The nation’s assists leader also contributes 10.8 points and a career-best 39.3% shooting on 3s. His 35.0 minutes rank first on the team by five per game.

RONNY TURIAF

The native of France was an all-time fan favorite with his effusive personality and playing style. The 6-10 center averaged 15.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.9 blocks – all three career highs – to earn 2005 WCC Player of the Year.

Turiaf’s decorated GU career helped trigger the program’s success recruiting internationally.

DOMANTAS SABONIS

The 6-10 Sabonis teamed with Kyle Wiltjer to form one of the nation’s top frontcourts in 2016. Sabonis shot 60.1%, averaged 17.6 points and pulled down 11.8 rebounds as the Zags dug out a WCC Tournament title to extend their streak of NCAA Tournament appearances.

Sabonis ranks 11th in career rebounds despite only playing two seasons.

BLAKE STEPP

The 6-4 guard had a terrific four-year career, including his junior season in 2003 when he averaged 18 points, 6.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds while rarely leaving the court (35.5 minutes per game). The 2003 WCC Player of the Year hit 40.3% behind the 3-point line.

RUI HACHIMURA

The Japanese native spent most of his freshman season learning the English language and left a few years later as a consensus All-American. Hachimura led the 2019 Zags at 19.7 points per game while hitting 59.7% from the field on a team that fell one win short of the Final Four.

Hachimura was the ninth pick overall in 2019, becoming the first Japanese-born player selected in the first round of the draft.