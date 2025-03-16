48-year-old North Idaho man dies in head-on crash with semitruck

A 48-year-old Athol man died after he drove head on into a semitruck Friday in North Idaho, according to Idaho State Police.

At about 10 a.m., the man was driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado north on U.S. Highway 95, just north of Samuels, when he drove left of center and struck a southbound semitruck operated by a 31-year-old Calgary, Canada, man, troopers said.

The Athol man, whose identity was not released, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The highway was blocked for about 3½ hours.

ISP is investigating.