Exploring the light of art: Varied artists ‘Shine Within’ at Art Spirit Gallery exhibit

By Reeshika Sharma For The Spokesman-Review

Let’s Talk Art, another event featuring Denney Driver and Mike DeCesare, will take place Saturday at the Art Spirit Gallery. From 11 a.m. to noon, Driver will offer a special talk titled, “How to brand yourself as an artist” and DeCesare will host a session from 1-2 p.m. on how to take photography to the next level in a talk called “It Moves Me!” where he will share insights on elevating photography to fine art. The events will be live-streamed.

For artist Joel Stehr, his favorite part of the creative process is “the satisfaction of having a vision in your head and coming to an end product.”

“Some of the best art comes out of me when I am in love, when I am having a difficult time,” he said. “It serves a lot of purposes for me.”

The painter is featured among four other artists this month in Art Spirit Gallery’s “Shine Within” exhibit. The Coeur d’Alene gallery invites viewers to delve into how these artists use light to illuminate the subjects and their inner worlds to showcase their art through various mediums, including painting, photography and mixed media.

Stehr’s work, according to the gallery, reflects an unwavering commitment to harmony and aesthetic balance. He is known for his paintings and hand-crafted frames, which explore the connection between form, color and light.

“For me, it’s always about the balance,” Stehr said. “My work is not meant to convey any messages, it’s about creating a space for personal reflection and visual connection.”

Other artists in the exhibition are Christian Benoit, Mike DeCesare, Denny Driver and Lance Green. Benoit, who comes from an architectural background, uses geometric shapes and clean lines to explore the structural nature of light, while DeCasare’s photography focuses on the delicate balance between nature and humanity capturing nature’s grandeur and human interactions. Driver, once a reluctant artist, brings emotive energy through his vibrant painting, and Green, influenced by Native and Latin traditions, invites viewers to explore his contemporary paintings which explore uncharted territories of expression.

Stehr shares that one of his mottos is to “always pursue what feeds your soul, makes you happy,” and conveniently, what “helps you shine within.”

“Shine Within” runs through March 29. For more information about the exhibition and upcoming events, visit TheArtSpiritGallery.com.