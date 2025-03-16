Seattle Mariners top Reds as Bryce Miller looks ready for regular season

Tim Booth Seattle Times

Mariners 8, Reds 3 at Goodyear Ballpark

Notable

Bryce Miller allowed one earned run over five strong innings, and Dominic Canzone and Rowdy Tellez both homered. Miller allowed two hits and only one left the infield, a one-out double by Gavin Lux in the second inning. Miller struck out seven and threw 62 pitches. Canzone sliced a solo shot into the left-field bullpens in the fifth inning off Cincinnati starter Brady Singer. The M’s added another run in the sixth on Leo Rivas’ RBI single that scored Rowdy Tellez, and Austin Shenton added a two-run single in the seventh inning. Shenton’s hit came after Tellez appeared to have hit a three-run homer, only for the ball to hit the top of the wall and came back into play for a long single. Tellez made no doubt in the ninth inning with a long solo homer for his third long ball of the spring. Seattle’s bullpen also got some work with Tayler Saucedo, Andrés Muñoz and Trent Thornton all working an inning. Thornton’s inning included a strike out of Cade Hunter, the son of Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter.

Player of the game

During his first couple of spring training outings, Miller was mostly working on stuff. Getting the feel for pitches. Trying new sequences. But with only two starts left before the regular season, Miller wanted Sunday’s start to be more like the regular season.

“I think it’s the best I’ve located the heater, and that was kind of my plan going into today,” Miller said. “Treat it like an in-season game and attack with the heater and work from there. Even going back to last year, I don’t think there’s been too many games where I was able to be at the top of the zone as consistently as I was today with the fastball. So that was good.”

Back in Peoria

A pair of relievers took key steps in recovery from injury Sunday. RHP Troy Taylor (lat strain) threw a bullpen session, while RHP Matt Brash (elbow surgery) threw a live BP session against Victor Robles and Miles Mastrobuoni.

Roster moves

Top prospects Cole Young and Ben Williamson were reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday. Both players took part in the MLB Spring Breakout game Friday night, and each had flashed at times during camp.

On tap

The Mariners travel to Mesa to face the Athletics on Monday afternoon. Casey Lawrence is set to get the start against the AL West foe, while Gregory Santos and Gabe Speier are both expected to throw as well. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT. The game will not be televised.