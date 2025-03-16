The Dirt: Catholic Charities exploring new project

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington has submitted preliminary plans for a 123-unit housing development along the Spokane River just west of Spokane Community College, according to city of Spokane records.

On the north bank of the river, Catholic Charities developers are looking to renovate the seven-building, El Estero apartment complex at the site.

Located at 2140 E. North Crescent Ave., the El Estero apartment complex is owned by Spokane Housing Ventures, a housing services nonprofit that merged with Catholic Charities in 2022.

Spokane Housing Ventures purchased the five properties that comprise the El Estero Apartments in 2002 for $3.8 million, according to Spokane County property records.

The roughly three-acre apartment complex is planned to be completely renovated, according to plans. Units range from studio- to two-bedroom apartments.

In addition to updating every unit, replacing the roof, siding and modifying seven units to be wheelchair accessible, Catholic Charities is also planning to overhaul the pool house, according to plans.

The space will instead be completely renovated and a connecting addition will be constructed to include offices and administrative spaces.

The development does not have a name but city records show officials are referring to it as the “Catholic Charities St. Jude Rehabilitation” project.

Work underway at Midway project

Ground work has begun for the Gem at Midway, a 500-unit mixed-use development that is planned to include a miniature golf course, grocery store, gas station, multiple pools, sports courts, restaurants, more than a dozen retail spaces and a koi fish pond.

Located in Colbert, the 28-acre property is at the northeastern junction of U.S. Highway 395 and Hatch Road near Midway Elementary School.

The project is planned to be completed in multiple phases, two of which have been planned. The first phase will include seven apartment buildings, 176-units of housing and a two story clubhouse with an outdoor pool.

The second phase will feature more retail-oriented developments including three buildings, each around 7,400 square-feet, that will be divided in separate spaces for lease. There have been no public announcements of what businesses may reside in the development.

The project’s main developer is Cary Snow, an entrepreneur who owns Snow’s Auto, Pure Coffees and Snow Development. The real estate development firm behind the Gem that was also behind the Ridge at Midway, an apartment complex across Hatch Road from the new project.

Snow could not be immediately reached last week, but in the past he has expressed his high hopes for the project.

“This will be as large and as luxurious as anything in the area,” Snow said in October of 2023, when construction permits were first approved by the County. “People will be reminded of Liberty Lake or Kendall Yards.”

The first phase is estimated to cost $55 million. The second phase is estimated to cost $85 million.

South Hill multifamily project

A developer is looking to build a three-story residential building near the intersection of Southeast Boulevard and 16th Avenue, according to plans submitted to city of Spokane records.

The development will include four townhomes, each roughly 1,900-square-feet living spaces that will also have decks.

Located at 1202 E. 15th Ave., the project is planned for a vacant lot at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Ivory Street.

The .17-acre lot was purchased by Scott Milionis in April for $105,000, according to Spokane County property records.

Millionis, an electrician by trade, is part owner of Milionis Custom Homes, a home construction firm based in Spokane.

Milionis hired Uptic Studios, an architectural firm based in Spokane, to design the project.

The estimated cost of construction is $1.8 million, plans show.