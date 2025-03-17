Why Seattle Mariners’ best use of Dylan Moore may still be utility role

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. – When the regular season begins, Dylan Moore will likely always pack four gloves with him: a first base mitt, a couple of infield gloves and an outfielder glove.

His most prized glove, that remains at home.

It’s the Gold Glove that Moore won a season ago when he was deemed the most versatile defensive player in the American League. The Gold Glove award as a utility player that he was honored with proved that being able to play multiple positions at an exceptional level can be recognized and rewarded.

But it also brings one looming question about Moore – the former Spokane Indians player – and how he could end up being used by the Mariners entering this season.

Is his value too great as a utility player for the M’s to hold down an everyday role at just one position?

“I have not been asked that question by anyone but myself,” Moore said with a grin.

So, it’s clearly on his mind as the Mariners inch closer to the regular season still with some uncertainty about how the infield is going to look come opening day. As of now, the only locked in spots on the infield are J.P. Crawford at shortstop and Cal Raleigh behind the plate, with clarity still left to be determined about how first, second and third base will look.

Interestingly enough, those are all positions Moore can and has played and three of the four gloves he intends on having with him at the ballpark every day.

“I think as a utility player, when there is a spot open or there is availability for a spot, somebody goes down, etc., that is also your job,” Moore said. “So if there is a spot open, I always think that I am the guy to go fill that need for however long.”

Versatility will be a key component of how this Mariners roster is being constructed. Manager Dan Wilson wants a team with some moving parts able to bounce around as needed.

No one defines that more than Moore. Last season, Moore appeared in 135 games overall. He made 38 starts at shortstop during a stretch when Crawford was out with a pair of injuries. He started 27 games at third base and 24 at second, 15 in left field, four at first base and even made a one-game appearance in center field as a late-game replacement.

“You know wherever he goes, he’s going to give you a quality ballgame there and we’ve seen that time and time again,” Wilson said. “And it’s so important, especially late in the game when you put someone in on defense that they handle the ball, and he has done that tremendously.”

What Wilson says there goes back to the original question regarding Moore. In a perfect situation, the Mariners would have someone else that could fill the super-utility role and would allow Moore to specifically focus on just one spot. Second base seems the most likely, although Ryan Bliss’ performance at the plate this spring – along with Moore’s struggles with the bat – might suggest that Bliss could get the nod to start the season.

But Moore is without question the most versatile option on the M’s roster. Some mishmash of Moore, Luke Raley, Donovan Solano or Rowdy Tellez seem like the crew that’ll handle first base. Solano, Moore and primarily Jorge Polanco will play at third base. Moore and Luke Raley can be options in the outfield along with Dominic Canzone and Miles Mastrobuoni.

“The infield spots are the area we’re going to continue to focus on. And again, I think this is a team that is going to be versatile. I think there’s just no way around it,” Wilson said. “And it’s a team that we’re not just versatile in terms of positioning, but versatile in terms of our offensive approach, versatile in terms of how we’re going to score runs and so that’s kind of how we’re looking at things. I know versatility will be a big part of what we do.”

Wilson knows from his playing days how important a super-utility player can be to a successful roster. One of the most obvious examples was Mark McLemore during the M’s record-setting 2001 season. McLemore appeared in 125 games and played a mix of third base, shortstop and left field.

“We joked about how many gloves he had to have in his bag. He played everywhere,” Wilson said.

Sounds like Moore, right?

Ultimately, the bat will play into the calculus of how this all plays out. Last season, Moore hit only .201 and struck out a career-high 123 times, but his speed is another aspect that plays in his favor. Moore was 32 for 38 in stolen bases last season. His performance at the plate this spring is leaving something to be desired. Moore is hitting a meager .063 after a 1-for-5 performance Sunday against Cincinnati.

But his biggest value comes defensively and his infield defense has seen marked improvement since he started working with infield coach Perry Hill. It’s why he can be used at any of the four spots around the infield if needed.

“The simplicity. The way he communicates is very direct and there’s always a reason behind what he wants you to do,” Moore said. “It’s not just an arbitrary thing. It’s to keep you safe. It’s the best way to do it. It’s the way he’s seen over his crazy experience that’s gotten the job done. It’s easy for somebody like me or all of our athletes to listen and know what he’s talking about.”