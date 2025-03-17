Women’s basketball: Washington State receives bye in WNIT; Zags learn tipoff time for WBIT

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Washington State women were given a first-round bye in the 48-team Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Beyond that, the Cougars have no idea what the next step is in the 27th annual tournament.

This much is known - Washington State (20-13) will play the winner of a Friday game between Air Force (18-14) and Utah Valley (18-12).

WSU was told Monday by WNIT officials that the site and date of the game won’t be determined until after the Air Force/Utah Valley game.

Air Force finished seventh in the Mountain West Conference and Utah Valley tied for fourth in the Western Athletic Conference.

WSU officials are trying to press the WNIT for some possible scenarios so the Cougars can plan accordingly.

Gonzaga tipoff time announced

The Gonzaga women’s opener in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament on Thursday against University of Texas San Antonio at McCarthey Athletic Center will be at 6:02 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.