2 managers accused of faking insurance paperwork after Eastern WA wine truck crash

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

KENNEWICK – Two Prosser, Washington, business managers are accused of lying to an insurance company to get paid $31,000 for a wrecked tanker.

Matthew A. Loges, 44, and Allyssa L. Dunn, 30, are each charged with attempted first-degree theft and giving fake information for an insurance claim.

Dunn has pleaded innocent to the charges, while Loges hasn’t appeared yet in Benton County Superior Court.

The issue started when a Loges Farm semi hauling 6,000 gallons of wine tipped over in a Benton City roundabout in August 2023.

The driver was headed west on Interstate 82 when he began going through the intersection that connects with First Street and Highway 224. The semi was going too fast and tipped over in the roundabout, the WSP said at the time.

When it tipped, the trailer, a tanker, cracked open and spilled 6,000 gallons of wine headed to Prosser.

Loges Farms LLC is a trucking company operated by Loges and Dunn, according to state records.

Immediately after the crash, Loges and Dunn filed an insurance claim with Progressive for the truck and the trailer. They soon learned that the trailer wasn’t covered because it hadn’t been included in their policy.

Their policy would allow the $31,000 trailer to be covered only if they had bought it within 30 days of the crash.

Prosecutors said that they handed over two different invoices showing that the trailer was bought on July 29, 2023, according to court documents.

“Mr. Loges explicitly told insurance agents about how that sale had occurred,” court documents said.

When insurance investigators followed up on one of the invoices, the owner said he never signed the bill of sale.

The second one, was initially confirmed. While they were able to confirm Loges Farms bought that trailer, it was paid for with a loan on Feb. 23, 2022, more than a year and a half before the crash, court documents said. After that discovery, the person who initially confirmed selling the trailer said it was sold in 2022 but denied changing the bill of sale.