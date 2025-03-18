Legendary musician and Washington native Jimi Hendrix awarded state’s highest civilian honor posthumously

OLYMPIA – Jimi Hendrix, the Seattle-born guitarist, singer and songwriter widely celebrated as one of the most talented musicians of his generation, was recognized posthumously Tuesday for his contributions to the state.

During a ceremony at the state Capitol, Hendrix, who died at 27 in 1970, received the Medal of Merit.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said Tuesday the award recognizes “exceptional individuals who perform exceptional service for the state of Washington and its residents.”

“These are, literally, the highest civilian honors that we can bestow on behalf of the state of Washington,” Gov. Bob Ferguson said Tuesday. “Washingtonians who receive them, as you can imagine, and this is an understatement, make our state so much better, and so much brighter, through their actions.

According to Ferguson, past recipients include Nobel prize recipients, artists, astronauts, doctors, teachers and “many, many other visionaries.”

“These are people we can look up to,” Ferguson said. “Whatever stage we are in life, we can look up to them, and we can admire them.”

Ferguson, who called Hendrix one of the most “influential guitarists of all time,” said the self-taught musician’s reach stretches far beyond the state’s borders.

“When I travel the world, people talk about Jimi Hendrix when they hear I’m from Washington state,” Ferguson said. “People come to go visit him here, and remember him.”

Born Johnny Allen Hendrix in 1942, Hendrix graduated from Garfield High School in Seattle and soon after enlisted in the United States Army, where he received a Screaming Eagle patch after he completed paratrooper training.

His love of music began early, with Hendrix known to strum a broom as a makeshift guitar as a young child, later playing a one-string ukulele he found.

“Music played a very important role in his life,” said Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, D-Seattle.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Hendrix turned his focus to music. Entirely self-taught and unable to read music, Hendrix found inspiration in Seattle’s booming jazz scene.

“He was inspired to experiment with his playing by the innovations of others, such as playing behind his head, or playing with his teeth,” Santos said.

Hendrix played some of the most famous performances of his generation, including a set at Woodstock in 1969, where his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” continues to receive acclaim.

“Nobody played our national anthem in that way like Jimi Hendrix,” Santos said.

Hendrix, who was enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, inspired countless musicians, including the Beatles and Eric Clapton. He’s perhaps best known for the songs “Foxey Lady,” “Purple Haze” and “Hey Joe,” as well as a cover of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower” widely considered to be the definitive recording of the song.

“I do think, as they often say, imitation is the most sincere form of flattery,” Santos said. “And to that, we can say, from my generation, groups like Parliament-Funkadelic, the Ohio Players and Prince clearly trace their musical lineage back to the man, Jimi Hendrix.”

