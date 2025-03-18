Prep roundup: Lilley Triplett leads Ridgeline fastpitch past Gonzaga Prep; Tyler Voorhees paces CDA baseball over Ridgeline

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 35, Gonzaga Prep 5: Lilley Triplett had five hits, seven RBIs and six runs scored and the visiting Falcons (1-0, 1-0) beat the Bullpups (0-1, 0-1).

University 8, Cheney 1: Alaina Kudrna had four hits and four RBIs and the visiting Titans (2-1, 1-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-2, 0-1). Alyssa Marlow led Cheney with a hit and a run scored.

Mead 29, Central Valley 2: Mia Martin had four hits, including a double, and four RBIs as the Panthers (1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-1). Jaycee Coffield contributed three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Mead.

Shadle Park 18, Lewis and Clark 16: Maddie Mann had two hits and four RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (2-0, 1-0) beat the Tigers (1-0, 1-0) at Hart Field. Kilgore had a double, four walks and two RBIs for LC.

Nonleague

Lakeside 17, West Valley 11: Trista Peterson finished 5 for 5 with six RBIs and the Lakeside Eagles (1-1) defeated the visiting West Valley Eagles (0-2). Kelly went 1 for 2 with two runs for West Valley.

Baseball Nonleague

Coeur d’Alene 15, Ridgeline 0: Tyler Voorhees had two hits and four runs and the visiting Vikings (2-0) beat the Falcons (0-3).

Kennewick 11, University 1: Dane Chavez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and the Lions (1-1) defeated the visiting Titans (0-1). Marco Longo went 1 for 1 with one run for the Titans.

Chiawana 8, Lewis and Clark 7: Breken Lindgren hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth and the Riverhawks (1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-0). Garrett Bozo led LC with three hits.

B

oys soccer GSL 2A

West Valley 8, Deer Park 0: Aiden Sabota scored four goals and the Eagles (3-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Stags (1-2, 1-1).

Pulman 9, Rogers 0: Clarens Dollin scored three goals and the Greyhounds (3-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-4, 0-3).

East Valley 3, North Central 0: Cooper Bledsoe had four saves and the visiting Knights (2-1, 1-0) defeated the Wolfpack (1-3-1, 0-2). Jack Lawson had six saves for the Wolfpack.

Lewis and Clark 5, Walla Walla 0: Hank Bishopp scored two goals and the Tigers (3-0) beat the visiting Blue Devils (1-2)

