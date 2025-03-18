Sheriff’s office finds hallucinogenic drug operation at residence near two Spokane schools

Spokane County Sheriff’s detectives uncovered a lab for extracting the hallucinogen Dimethyltryptamine and a psilocybin mushroom grow at a residence near Yasuhara Middle School and Gonzaga Preparatory School, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives arrested 34-year-old Zachary S. Kennedy on several drug charges.

A detective used a confidential informant to purchase a controlled substance at two different times from Kennedy at the suspect’s rented residence, 2903 N. Perry St., according to court documents.

Detectives searched the Perry Street address March 5 and arrested Kennedy on suspicion of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office processed and collected evidence at the home while seizing large quantities of DMT, mushrooms, multiple gallons of toxic waste and firearms, the release said. The Washington State Department of Ecology assisted with transporting and destroying multiple gallons of recovered hazardous waste, which was made during the manufacturing of DMT, a hallucinogen.

Kennedy was released on his own recognizance after his first appearance March 6 in Spokane County Superior Court.

Detectives arrested Kennedy again on Monday on suspicion of six newly added felony charges, including four counts of possession/delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance, hazardous waste violations and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes.

Kennedy remained in the Spokane County Jail for Tuesday night.