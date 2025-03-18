Texas attorney general says 2 more arrested for illegal abortions near Houston

By Emily Brindley The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Two additional people have been arrested in connection with illegal abortions at clinics near Houston, the Texas Attorney General announced on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office announced the arrest of Houston-area midwife Maria Margarita Rojas. She was charged with providing illegal abortions and practicing medicine without a license, according to an official statement.

There have been two additional arrests in connection with the Rojas investigation, according to a Tuesday morning announcement from the Attorney General’s office.

One person, who worked with Rojas, was charged with illegally providing an abortion and practicing medicine without a license, according to the announcement.

Waller County online court records show charges for practicing medicine without a license, against both Rojas and the person who worked with her. As of Tuesday morning, the online court records did not show any additional charges.

The other person was charged with conspiracy to practice medicine without a license, according to the Attorney General’s announcement. Waller County online court records did not show any charges against that person as of Tuesday morning.

Under Texas law, abortions are permitted only when the life of the pregnant woman is in danger. Violation of Texas’ abortion ban is a felony offense.