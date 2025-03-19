Dave’s Hot Chicken is latest to join North Spokane’s chicken corridor, but owner is confident eatery will hold its own

Kevin Eggen has opened a new location of Dave’s Hot Chicken at 6100 N. Division St. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

If You Go

If You Go

Spokane’s chicken war is heating up.

On March 7, Dave’s Hot Chicken opened on North Division.

Founded in California in 2017 by three childhood friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, the restaurant specializes in hot chicken sliders, tenders and bites.

In 2019, the trio struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO Bill Phelps to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept.

The North Division restaurant is the second location in Washington and the first in Eastern Washington. The franchise is owned by RSM Hold Co., led by Kevin Eggen.

Sandwiched between two Houston TX Hot Chicken spots, one on North Ruby and one on Newport Highway, Dave’s Hot Chicken is the latest entrant in North Spokane’s chicken corridor.

Chick-fil-A, the first contender in the fray, is located on the Newport Highway. Another clucker debuts this fall when Raising Cane’s opens across the street from Chick-fil-A.

That makes five fast food chicken restaurants within a radius of a few miles.

Eggen is confident Dave’s will more than hold its own.

“It’s a very simple menu with great flavor, but still heat,” he said.

Built from the ground up in front of the former Toys R Us/ Babies R Us site, Dave’s has prime visibility and an easy-access drive-thru off Dalke Avenue.

Guests filled every table, and the line stretched out the door at the March 5 soft opening for friends, family and media.

“We hired 111 people,” Eggen said. “We expect to be really busy.”

Neon signs and vibrant murals featuring the restaurant’s mascot, Dave, along with iconic Spokane locations, make the interior pop.

The Clocktower juts above the falls in one corner, and next to the counter, Dave (chicken head on a human body) takes a ride in Riverfront Park’s red wagon.

Chicken is offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper, which requires a signed waiver for those who dare. Each piece is hand-breaded chicken and spiced-to-order.

“All our chicken is certified Halal (prepared according to Islamic dietary laws),” Eggen said. “I prefer the medium spice.”

Alesia Gaither signed the waiver and made the sign of the cross before taking a bite of a Reaper spiced tender.

Gaither gasped. Her eyes teared, and she frantically fanned her mouth. When she could finally speak, she said just two words; “Never again!”

“She did it for my son Jesse Comeslast,” said Gaither’s sister-in-law, Stacey Gone. “The last place he ate was Dave’s in Portland. He would be right here with her.”

Comeslast, 22, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 23.

Most diners chose milder options, and the popular choice appeared to be the No. 3 combo – one slider and one tender with fries for $14.99. The slider is not the appetizer size diners might expect; it’s more like a full-size sandwich.

The crinkle-cut fries are crispy and seasoned, and Dave’s sauce offers a tasty dipping option. Other sides include house-made kale slaw and creamy mac and cheese. The slaw is also featured inside the sliders.

Not a chicken fan? You can order cauliflower bites or sliders with the same spices. They’re served with a slice of bread and a side of Dave’s sauce.

To beat the heat, diners can sip icy cold fruit-flavored slushers or top-loaded milkshakes – chocolate, vanilla or strawberry shakes topped with Lucky Charms, M&Ms or Oreos.

“Lucky Charms is my favorite,” Eggen said.

Plans for a second Spokane location are in the works.

“It’s the best chicken tenders and sliders in Spokane,” he said. “It will blow your mind.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.