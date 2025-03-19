Infant attacked by dog, alive and receiving care

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

MOSES LAKE – Friday at around noon, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a dog attack incident involving a 4-week-old baby boy. The minor was brought to Samaritan Hospital prior to police contact.

GCSO detectives are investigating which of the seven dogs within the home was the cause of the attack.

“Our investigation right now has not identified any wrongdoing but has the focus of the investigation being which dog caused the injuries to the child,” GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said. “We don’t anticipate there being any criminal charges because we don’t think there to be any foul play or wrongdoing.”

Foreman explained that, if the dog is identified it will be held at Grant County Animal Outreach and eventually euthanized.

“Right now, our detectives are involved with that case, and we’re trying to find out a way to identify which dog was responsible for the maul,” GCSO Sheriff Joey Kriete said during a Grant County Commissioner meeting. “We’ve taken DNA from the dogs and from the child as well. So hopefully we can, somehow, get a match that way.”

Kriete said the child is alive; however, it is unknown if the child will make a full recovery.

“We were told by the family over the weekend that the child was in the hospital and receiving treatment,” Foreman said.

Kriete explained that this is a particularly bad case.

“It’s just a horrific, horrible, horrible situation that happened,” Kriete said. “I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve seen a lot of really, really bad cases, a lot of bad cases in my time. This is at the top. This is near the top of really crummy cases that our agency has had to deal with.”