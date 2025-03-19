Key matchup: Gonzaga knows Asa Newell’s game, but containing Georgia freshman could be a challenge in NCAA opener

WICHITA, Kan. – From Mark Few’s dinner table to the top of Gonzaga’s scouting report, Georgia’s Asa Newell not only qualifies as the most important matchup of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament opener between the WCC Zags and SEC Bulldogs, but one of the most intriguing of GU’s season, given the history between the freshman standout and one of the schools that nearly landed his services.

Dozens of high-majors, blue bloods and brand-name schools made a strong push for Newell on the recruiting trail, but Gonzaga was one of a select few programs to host the five-star prospect on an official visit and one of four the 6-foot-11 forward was considering before he announced his commitment to Georgia.

“It was great. Gonzaga and Spokane is a great city,” Newell recalled of his Gonzaga visit on Wednesday at INTRUST Bank Arena. “It’s beautiful out there, small city and the main focus is basketball. The fans out there are crazy.”

A number of current GU players joined Newell for a dinner at Few’s house during his visit in July, including two of the frontcourt players who should have a role in the game plan to contain Georgia’s top scorer and rebounder.

“I just think he’s super physical, I think he’s one of the more physical guys we’ve played in that position,” senior forward Ben Gregg said. “His ability to use his physicality and his length on the defensive end for sure, but offensively getting to the rim and just kind of rising up over people and getting his shot off. So just staying physical with him, keeping your body on him.”

Newell could run into one of two Gonzaga forwards when Thursday’s game tips off – sophomore Braden Huff started over Gregg in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game – and it’s a safe bet he’ll collect a few bumps and bruises from senior forward Graham Ike, who’s normally planted inside the paint for Few’s team.

“He’s definitely different,” Huff said. “I think the way he’s skilled, can play on the perimeter, stretch it out and also take you inside and be physical down low. He’s a great matchup, but we’re excited to stack up against him. It’ll be a fun one, for sure.”

Newell averages 15.3 points and has been nearly a double-digit lock for the Bulldogs, scoring a season-high 26 points in Georgia’s opener and only finishing in single digits three times.

The Zags haven’t faced many players with Newell’s blend of size, skill and shooting ability. Jevon Porter of Loyola Marymount might be a rough comparison, but the junior forward hasn’t been as productive and consistent as Newell, who shoots 54% from the field, 29% from the 3-point line and 74% from the free-throw line.

“It’s kind of tough to compare him,” Ike said. “He’s a unique player. We know he has great size, great athletic ability, great length. He can shoot it, he can score in the post.”

Newell’s time at Georgia is expected to be short. The freshman, who was raised in Athens and plays at Georgia with older brother Jaden, a redshirt sophomore, is widely considered to be a top-20 NBA draft pick. A recent mock draft from the Athletic pegged Newell as the No. 17 pick, going to play with the Minnesota Timberwolves and fellow Georgia product Anthony Edwards.

“We knew a week in, probably a month in, that he was special,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “We’re winding down here. He’s never had a bad practice. He’s never had a bad day. He’s the same guy every day.”

The 19-year-old’s 3-point shooting could be a big factor. Newell had made at least two 3-pointers in eight games, but he’s also gone without one 16 times.

“He could start a game missing his first four and might make his next four,” White said. “His face expression is not going to change. He’s still going to be compliant in terms of making winning plays, passing to the guy that’s open, chasing offensive rebounds, closing out correctly.

“He’s a winning player. He’s been a huge pleasure to coach. He’s a great teammate. He is humility. He is consistency. He’s a stud.”