Locally: Former Mead standout Chase Randall wins second NCAA DIII wrestling title

From staff reports

Spokane’s Chase Randall became the first Coast Guard wrestler to win back-to-back championships with his victory at 133-pounds Saturday at the 2025 Division III Wrestling National Championships in Providence, Rhode Island.

Randall, a former Mead standout, earned his spot in the title match with a 7-2 decision over Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Dominik Mallinder. He then handled Coe’s Bryce Parke 16-8 for a major decision to win the championship.

“It feels more real. It’s insane to be the favorite and have respect for my name. It was cool to be the one to beat instead of the one pulling off the upset,” said Randall in a school release. “And to do it in front of people from the Academy, my family, friends and my sponsor parents. My roommate had my name on his shirt. It was really cool to have fans so close bye and to see people cheering for me.”

Cross country

Gonzaga men’s cross country and track and field coach Pat Tyson announced the signing of three student-athletes on Tuesday. Nick Gargano, Sawyer Marquis, and Jeron Wisner will join the Bulldogs next fall.

Gargano signs with the Bulldogs after his senior season at Sehome High School in Bellingham, where he led the Mariners to their second consecutive Washington 2A state title last fall.

Marquis hails from Forest Grove High School in Oregon, where he placed second at the 6A State Championships last fall, while Wisner will join GU following fourth-place finish in the 5A New Mexico State Cross Country Championships last November.

Shooting

Tanner Krebs earned a silver medal in the 2025 Washington State USAS Junior Olympic Rifle Championships, shot in Vancouver and Spokane on Jan. 11-12.

Krebs scored 553 out of a possible 600 and was four points behind first place in the men’s individual competition.

In the women’s individual competition, Ensley Breeden also scored 553 — good for fourth place.

The Spokane Jr. Rifle Club Gold team won the team title with 2125 points out of a possible 2400. Members of the team were Krebs, Breeden, Spencer Fitzpartick and Cole Frizzell.

This was a registered State Junior Olympic qualifying match for the National Junior Olympic Championships, which will be held on April 13-18 in Anniston and Talladega, Alabama.