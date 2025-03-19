Prep roundup: Dawes Hanson leads Cheney baseball over University; Kaden Bradeen paces Mt. Spokane fastpitch over Ferris

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 2A Cheney 10, West Valley 9: Dawes Hanson had three hits and the Blackhawks (1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (2-0). Ethan Turley led West Valley with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Pullman 7, North Central 6 (8): Will Denney drew a walk-off walk in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Greyhounds (3-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-2, 2-1) .

Deer Park 11, Rogers 3: Pedar Tobeck had three hits and the visiting Stags (2-2-0, 2-1) beat the Pirates (0-5, 0-4). Logenn Storer led Rogers with four hits.

Clarkston 15, East Valley 1: Gillis Simpson had two hits, three RBIs and a run and the visiting Bantams (1-2, 1-2) beat the Knights (0-4, 0-3).

Fastpitch softball Mt. Spokane 18, Ferris 3: Kaden Bradeen had three hits, three RBis and three runs and the Wildcats (2-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1) in a nonleague game .

Boys soccerGonzaga Prep 2, Mt. Spokane 2: Gavin Wunsch scored the equalizer in the 80th minute for Mt. Spokane, Alexander Wood scored two goals for Gonzaga Prep and the visiting Bullpups (0-3-1) tied with the Wildcats (1-2-0) at Union Stadium.

Central Valley 2, Ridgeline 0: Kevin Ng and Aj Johnson scored a goal apiece and the visiting Bears (2-1-0) beat the Falcons (1-3).

Cheney 9, Shadle Park 0: Viliami Finau, Zeke Howard and Oli Cagle scored two goals apiece and the visiting Blackhawks (1-2-1) beat the Highlanders (1-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium.