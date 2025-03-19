Spokane Valley builder of packaging equipment acquiring two others

A Spokane Valley-based builder of paperboard-packaging equipment announced this week that it will acquire two similar companies in what it said will create a one-stop location for customers who need packaging solutions.

Alliance Machine Systems International, 5303 E. Desmet Ave., is acquiring Systec Corporation, which has been building conveying equipment in Indianapolis since 1992; and Automatan, LLC, which has built laminators and labelers since 1976 in Plover, Wisconsin.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the merger is expected to be completed by the end of month, according to a news release.

Alliance President Marius Batrin said in the release the the move marks “a significant milestone in our journey.”

“After years of successful collaboration, Alliance, Systec and Automatan have decided to become part of the same business structure. This acquisition is a pivotal step in enhancing our position as a comprehensive full-range solution provider for our customers,” Batrin said.

Alliance was formed in 2000, when Shreveport, Louisiana- based J&L Industries LLC purchased the assets of Spokane Valley-based Thermoguard Equipment Inc., and changed its name to Alliance Machine Systems LLC.

In June 2000, Alliance also acquired two other companies, Serco Holland BV and Quadro Engineering, both of which are based in Holland. A year later, Alliance acquired the corrugated-machinery business of Spokane Valley-based ASC Machine Tools Inc., as well as its ASC/Pallmac European operations, and consolidated all the companies into Alliance Machine Systems International.

Those transactions allowed the company to become what it calls a leader in manufacturing of automated-paperboard packaging equipment for making corrugated boxes for all kinds of small and large applications.