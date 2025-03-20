10 under $10 for the weekend of March 21 - March 23

1 Musical Migration Concert: Norway — An exploration of music composed by Norwegians who immigrated to the United States over the last two centuries. A Nordic inspired lunch of open-faced sandwiches and soup will be served before for $10. 1-2 p.m. Saturday. The Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. Williams St. Post Falls. Admission: $10

2 Rendezvous in the Park Showcase – Vote on opening acts for this summer’s musical festival. Live musical performances by President Seal, Vinyl Skies, Jodi Marie Fisher, Boneless Boys, Mallard Blue and the Will Fontaine Band. 7 p.m. Saturday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: $10 adult/ $5 child.

3 Blue Doors and Dragons — Watch as improvisers embark on a quest shaped entirely by audience suggestions, daring dice rolls and pure imagination in this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired improv show. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Blue Door Theatre, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $9

4 The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown Book Study – A book study with artwork and journaling focused on courage and resilience. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free

5 Chess for Beginners – A four-week series for anyone who would like to learn chess in a noncompetitive environment led by Dawn Fields. 1-3 p.m. Sundays through March. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. (509) 315-9875. Admission: Free

6 Braver Angels: Reuniting America – A 50-minute documentary film about eight Democratic-leaning voters and seven Republican-leaning voters moving through a Braver Angels signature Red/Blue workshop, from initial skepticism to more profound understanding and empathy. 4 p.m. Sunday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: Free

7 DanceFest 2025: DanceFest celebrates diversity of dance in the Inland Northwest with 10 groups ages youth to adults from the Inland Northwest performing a wide variety of dance styles. 1 p.m. Saturday. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. Admission: Free

8 Elektro Grave Dance Night – All-ages dance night. 8 p.m. Friday. Jaguar Room at the Chameleon, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Admission: $5 for 21+; $10 under 21.

9 Jigsaw Puzzle & Board Game Swap – Trade in the jigsaw puzzles you’ve completed and board games you’re done playing for a new challenge. Please only bring puzzles and games that have all of their pieces. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Medical Lake Library, 3212 Herb St., Medical Lake. Admission: Free

10 Jerry Lee Raines – Live music at Zola. Jerry Lee Raines brings a soulful taste of Midwest funk and rock and roll to the PNW. 21+. ZOLA, 22 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free