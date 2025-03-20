5-acre property near Spokane Airport catches fire Thursday morning

A 5-acre property near the Spokane International Airport caught fire on Thursday morning.

Multiple people were living in sheds or other shelters on the property, located at 4612 S. Cheatham Road near Shriners Event Center, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 spokesperson Terri Bunce. Those people were evacuated out of precaution.

The owner had a large amount of cars, recreational vehicles, outbuildings and tire piles on the property, Bunce said. The fire burned around three-quarters of an acre of the property.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.