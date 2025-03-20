Amtrak CEO abruptly resigns as Trump administration threatens funding cuts

By Brianna Tucker Washington Post

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner in a statement Wednesday announced he will step down from the nation’s passenger rail company as the Trump administration targets funding for mass transit systems and other transportation initiatives across the nation.

“I am stepping down as CEO to ensure that Amtrak continues to enjoy the full faith and confidence of this administration,” the statement read. The announcement, which was titled “Amtrak CEO Leadership Transition,” did not name a successor for Gardner or the reason for the transition.

A statement from Amtrak’s board of directors added: “As Stephen departs today, we thank him for his 16 years of service to Amtrak. We will build on his accomplishments and wish him every success. We look forward to working with President Trump and Secretary Duffy as we build the world-class passenger rail system this country deserves.”

Gardner’s abrupt resignation from Amtrak - a for-profit, government-owned company - comes as President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy ramp up pressure on transit authorities to comply with the administration’s new rules and regulations.

In response to Gardner’s resignation, Duffy said in a statement that “it’s time for Amtrak leadership to clean up Union Station,” criticizing crime and homelessness in “our nation’s treasures.”

Earlier this month, Trump’s Transportation Department also sent letters to Gardner, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority requesting crime prevention plans and has attempted to end New York City’s congestion pricing plan, which reduces traffic and funds mass transit by making people pay to drive into Manhattan.

During his first administration, Trump repeatedly proposed deep funding cuts to the passenger rail company, including along the highly congested Northeast Corridor, and to California’s high-speed rail project - which the Biden administration’s bipartisan infrastructure law has supported.

Amtrak and the White House did not respond to a request for comment.