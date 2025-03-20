Color Scheme

Gonzaga Basketball

Difference makers: Gonzaga guards Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle fuel stellar start to NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) reacts after hitting a three against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 20, 2025, at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Difference makers

Nolan Hickman

The senior guard scored the game’s first points, a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds in. He hit three more 3s on his way to 15 first-half points. Hickman finished with 18 points, hitting 5 of 6 from distance.

Khalif Battle

The senior guard scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half. Battle finished 9 of 13 from the floor and also added eight rebounds.

Key moment

Let’s take it from the top.

Gonzaga opened the game on a 27-3 run by playing excellent defense and hitting nine of its first 10 attempts from the field.

Hickman set the tone with a 3-pointer on the first possession, followed by jumpers from Battle and Braden Huff.

The Zags led 13-0 before Asa Newell got Georgia on the board.