Difference makers: Gonzaga guards Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle fuel stellar start to NCAA Tournament

From staff reports

Difference makers





Nolan Hickman

The senior guard scored the game’s first points, a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds in. He hit three more 3s on his way to 15 first-half points. Hickman finished with 18 points, hitting 5 of 6 from distance.

Khalif Battle

The senior guard scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half. Battle finished 9 of 13 from the floor and also added eight rebounds.

Key moment





Let’s take it from the top.

Gonzaga opened the game on a 27-3 run by playing excellent defense and hitting nine of its first 10 attempts from the field.

Hickman set the tone with a 3-pointer on the first possession, followed by jumpers from Battle and Braden Huff.

The Zags led 13-0 before Asa Newell got Georgia on the board.