Emerson Hancock loosens up, earns his spot in Mariners’ rotation

PEORIA, Ariz. – The rest of the Mariners’ starting pitchers are starting to rub off on Emerson Hancock, and that’s an encouraging development on multiple fronts.

There has always been a seriousness about Hancock, a 25-year-old right-hander who has generally taken a head-down, be-seen-but-not-heard approach to try to prove himself as a big-leaguer the past couple of years.

He’s loosened up a bit this spring. His personality is coming through, and the results are starting to follow.

The latest example came Wednesday afternoon in Hancock’s efficient start against the Texas Rangers, further showing he’s ready for a spot on the opening day roster next week.

“I think it’s a little bit of just being myself a little bit more,” said Hancock, who scattered four hits and one run with four strikeouts and one walk in the Mariners’ 3-2 victory Wednesday. “I think for a while, I just was trying to be so serious. And at the end of the day, it’s so much more fun when you’re out there enjoying it, and you have freedom in what you’re doing.

“So I think I’ve incorporated (that) a little bit. But when it comes down to executing the pitch, I’m as focused as I can be.”

There are a mix of personalities and quirks with the other five starters – they all have a good time together, but they’re also locked in when it matters – and Hancock credited them with helping him find that balance and settle in this spring.

“It’s such a long process and a long season,” he said, “and I think the more that you can keep it light and enjoy things and realize that it really is supposed to be fun, I think it really helps you. It kind of gives you different perspective.”

With George Kirby experiencing some minor shoulder discomfort earlier this month, Hancock will open the season as the No. 5 starter, and he’s projected to make his first start March 31 at home against the Detroit Tigers.

“He’s really had a good camp. I think he’s really taken a step forward here,” manager Dan Wilson said. “He has attacked the zone and really has gotten comfortable with the stuff that he has and how he’s going to use it, and it’s really made the difference for him.”

Hancock made 15 starts as the No. 6 starter last season, posting a 4.71 ERA over 72⅔ innings. He made three starts under Wilson’s watch in September (the Mariners won all three games) – and the first two of those were against the Rangers.

Facing them again Wednesday in Cactus League action, he made only one real mistake – leaving a 0-2 sweeper over the plate that Rangers star Corey Seager belted out to right field for a solo homer in the first inning.

Otherwise, Hancock has been pleased with the development of his sweeper, a new offering for him this spring. Of his 66 pitches Wednesday, he threw his sweeper (14 times), more often than any of his other secondary pitches.

“It gives you another option for first-pitch strike,” he said. “And it gives you a two (strike) pitch that you can kind of bury and get below the zone.”

He was also working quickly and efficiently – something his defense (and his manager) certainly appreciate.

“He’s a guy that’s gonna get ground balls; he’s gonna keep the game moving,” Wilson said. “And the guys are gonna play defense behind him, and he’s allowed them to do that. …

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s done everything that it takes to be successful. And it’s been really fun to watch him.”