Field Reports: Prescribed burns planned for Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge

From staff reports

Federal officials will conduct a series of prescribed burns this spring at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge.

The burns at the 23,000-acre refuge outside of Cheney will start this month and continue through May, depending on weather conditions, according to a news release.

Roads and public use areas may close temporarily during the fires.

The exact day of a burn operation won’t be known until a day or a few days before the work is done because of the need for specific weather conditions, the release said.

Refuge officials plan to post updates online when a burn is taking place.

Prescribed fire is meant to reduce the risk of future wildfires at the refuge.

Climbing films to be shown Sunday

A series of climbing films is coming to Spokane on Sunday.

Reel Rock 19 will be shown at the Washington Cracker Co. building starting at 4 p.m.

The event, sponsored by the Bower Climbing Coalition, will showcase three climbing films spanning multiple disciplines and continents.

A silent auction will be held starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for kids 10 and under. More information is available on the Bower Climbing Coalition’s Facebook page.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival to be shown in Sandpoint on Friday

A collection of 10 films about the natural world will be shown in Sandpoint next weekend.

The 22nd annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival will be shown at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint on March 28.

The event is hosted by the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They are available at scotchmanpeaks.org/event/wild-scenic-film-fest-in-sandpoint/.