Idaho man sentenced to 25 years for grooming, sexually abusing 15-year-old daughter of his friend

A judge sentenced an Idaho man to 25 years in prison this week for grooming and sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl, according to a press release from the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jared Vansickle, 44, was grooming a daughter of a friend and sending her sexual text messages. He then took her to an isolated camping location, where she couldn’t call for help, and sexually abused her, the release said.

Vansickle claimed he had a traumatic brain injury and had no memory of the incident, but later apologized to the girl in a text and asked “if it hurt.”

“The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office stands with victims of abuse and will continue to work tirelessly to seek justice on their behalf and protect society from sexual predators,” the release said.