Live updates: Gonzaga takes on Georgia in first round of NCAA Tournament

First half

7:55 – GU 30, UGA 12: Zags cool off, on a 3:06 scoring drought at the U8 media timeout. Georgia takes advantage with a 7-0 run, but still down big. James hit with his second personal foul.

13:10 – GU 27, UGA 3: Total domination for Gonzaga.

Newell finally gets UGA on the board, but Zags answer with a 12-0 run and UGA calls timeout.

Zags are 11 of 14 from the field and 4 of 4 on 3-pointers. Huff leads with seven points, followed by six from Hickman.

Georgia being held to 1 of 11 from the field with seven turnovers.

15:59 – GU 13, UGA 0: Battle dishes inside to Ike for a layup ahead of the first media timeout. Zags 5 of 6 from the field, UGA 0 of 5. Experience really showing early, we’ll see how long GU can extend the opening run.

16:46 – GU 11, UGA 0: Perfect start for the Zags on both ends, forced five turnovers and got another 3-pointer to drop from Nembhard.

19:29 – GU 3, UGA 0: Georgia wins the tip, Cain misses and the Zags run out quick in transition. Nembhard finds Hickman on the wing for a 3-pointer to open the scoring. We’re underway in Wichita.

Zags made just one 3-pointer in the WCC title game and connect on their first attempt today.

Starting fives

Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Graham Ike and Braden Huff.

Zags roll out same lineup from WCC championship, starting Huff for the third time in his career.

Georgia: Blue Cain, Silas Demary Jr., RJ Godfrey, Dylan James, Asa Newell.

Pregame

Here. We. Go.

Gonzaga is ready for its 26th consecutive appearance in March Madness.

The eighth-seeded Zags tip off against the No. 9 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the first round today at 1:35 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas. TBS will carry the broadcast.

The Zags (25-8) earned an automatic bid by winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and have won four straight leading into today’s contest. Georgia (20-12) was up-and-down this season, but picked up some big wins in the Southeastern Conference, regarded as the best in college basketball this year.

The winner will take on top-seeded Houston in the second round, who handled No. 16 seed Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-40 this morning.

Every number tells a story

Team stats

Georgia (20-12) Gonzaga (24-8) Points 75.6 86.6 Points allowed 69.3 69.6 Field goal pct. 46.4 50.0 Rebounds 36.6 38.6 Assists 12.5 19.7 Blocks 5.2 3.0 Steals 7.7 7.6 Streak Lost 1 Won 4

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Asa Newell (UGA) 15.3 54.1 74.4 Graham Ike (GU) 17.1 59.6 79.7 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Asa Newell (UGA) 6.8 3.6 3.3 Graham Ike (GU) 7.5 5.4 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Silas Demary Jr. (UGA) 3.1 2.3 29.0 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.8 2.3 35.0

Scouting Georgia

Scouting Gonzaga’s first NCAA Tournament opponent Georgia

Game preview

No. 8 Gonzaga relying on NCAA Tournament experience ahead of matchup with No. 9 Georgia WICHITA, Kan. – With more than two decades of success on the sport’s biggest stage, it requires a considerable amount of ink to print all of Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament superlatives and streaks. | Read more

Key matchup: Gonzaga knows Asa Newell’s game, but containing Georgia freshman could be a challenge in NCAA opener WICHITA, Kan. – From Mark Few’s dinner table to the top of Gonzaga’s scouting report, Georgia’s Asa Newell not only qualifies as the most important matchup of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament opener between the WCC Zags and SEC Bulldogs, but one of the most intriguing of GU’s season, given the history between the freshman standout and one of the schools that nearly landed his services. | Read more

Q&A: Georgia reporter details Georgia’s strengths, standout freshman Asa Newell We checked in with Jack Leo, who has watched Georgia play all season, for a Q&A to get a closer look at the program. Leo covers Georgia basketball for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Dawgnation. | Read more

More on the Zags

Dave Boling: Gonzaga will try to avoid ‘chilling on the couch’ with desperate play against Georgia Creator and curator of a hoop phenomenon unique to college athletics, mastermind of offensive efficiency, motivator of elite athletes. Mark Few is all of that. Globally appreciated. Unknown until recently, though, has been his capacity to coach desperation. | Read more

Montverde connection binds Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard, Georgia’s Asa Newell WICHITA, Kan. – When building a list of the best high school basketball teams in recent memory, it’d be easy to make a case for two teams from Florida-based Montverde Academy. | Read more

In Khalif Battle, Gonzaga found aura, attitude and someone with an undying appetite for March Madness “Khalif Battle is built for March.” | Read more

Gonzaga packs chip on shoulder for NCAA Tournament trip The Gaels won close decisions in the first two matchups, prompting GU’s coaching staff to not only adjust the starting five – inserting Braden Huff for Ben Gregg – but push the players to summon every ounce of their competitive fire in Las Vegas. | Read more

Gonzaga’s Khalif Battle, Michael Ajayi put on dancing shoes for first time Ajayi and Battle will achieve a career milestone when they suit up in their first NCAA Tournament game Thursday against Georgia in Wichita. Freshman center Ismaila Diagne is also a newcomer to March Madness. | Read more

‘Coach, I just want to play’: Gonzaga’s Steele Venters working to return after losing two seasons to injuries Venters knew he’d torn his left Achilles tendon and a second straight season would be spent doing months of rehabilitation and watching from the bench instead of playing with his teammates. | Read more