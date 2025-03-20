Color Scheme

Live updates: Gonzaga takes on Georgia in first round of NCAA Tournament

(Photo by Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

First half

7:55 – GU 30, UGA 12: Zags cool off, on a 3:06 scoring drought at the U8 media timeout. Georgia takes advantage with a 7-0 run, but still down big. James hit with his second personal foul.

13:10 – GU 27, UGA 3: Total domination for Gonzaga. 

Newell finally gets UGA on the board, but Zags answer with a 12-0 run and UGA calls timeout.

Zags are 11 of 14 from the field and 4 of 4 on 3-pointers. Huff leads with seven points, followed by six from Hickman.

Georgia being held to 1 of 11 from the field with seven turnovers. 

15:59 – GU 13, UGA 0: Battle dishes inside to Ike for a layup ahead of the first media timeout. Zags 5 of 6 from the field, UGA 0 of 5. Experience really showing early, we’ll see how long GU can extend the opening run.

16:46 – GU 11, UGA 0: Perfect start for the Zags on both ends, forced five turnovers and got another 3-pointer to drop from Nembhard.

19:29 – GU 3, UGA 0: Georgia wins the tip, Cain misses and the Zags run out quick in transition. Nembhard finds Hickman on the wing for a 3-pointer to open the scoring. We’re underway in Wichita.

Zags made just one 3-pointer in the WCC title game and connect on their first attempt today.

Starting fives

Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Graham Ike and Braden Huff.

Zags roll out same lineup from WCC championship, starting Huff for the third time in his career.

Georgia: Blue Cain, Silas Demary Jr., RJ Godfrey, Dylan James, Asa Newell.

Pregame

Here. We. Go.

Gonzaga is ready for its 26th consecutive appearance in March Madness.

The eighth-seeded Zags tip off against the No. 9 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the first round today at 1:35 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas. TBS will carry the broadcast.

The Zags (25-8) earned an automatic bid by winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and have won four straight leading into today’s contest. Georgia (20-12) was up-and-down this season, but picked up some big wins in the Southeastern Conference, regarded as the best in college basketball this year.

The winner will take on top-seeded Houston in the second round, who handled No. 16 seed Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-40 this morning.

Team stats

  Georgia (20-12) Gonzaga (24-8)
Points 75.6 86.6
Points allowed 69.3 69.6
Field goal pct. 46.4 50.0
Rebounds 36.6 38.6
Assists 12.5 19.7
Blocks 5.2 3.0
Steals 7.7 7.6
Streak Lost 1 Won 4

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Asa Newell (UGA) 15.3 54.1 74.4
Graham Ike (GU) 17.1 59.6 79.7
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Asa Newell (UGA) 6.8 3.6 3.3
Graham Ike (GU) 7.5 5.4 2.1
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Silas Demary Jr. (UGA) 3.1 2.3 29.0
Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.8 2.3 35.0

Scouting Georgia

Game preview

