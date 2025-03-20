Top-seeded Houston rolls past SIUE, sets up round-of-32 showdown against Gonzaga

WICHITA, Kan. – Houston’s start wasn’t quite as impressive as Gonzaga’s in the ensuing game Thursday, but the Cougars left no doubt early on in a blowout victory over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

The top-seeded Cougars put their efficient offense and smothering defense on display throughout a 78-40 victory over 16th-seeded SIEU.

Houston (31-4) has won 14 straight and 27 of its past 28 entering Saturday’s showdown against eighth-seeded Gonzaga (26-8), which handled No. 9 Georgia 89-68.

Houston trailed for roughly two minutes at the outset before hitting a level of play that its Ohio Valley Conference opponent couldn’t match. By the first media timeout, Houston led 14-6. Milos Uzan connected on a 3-pointer as the margin grew to 24-8.

Houston’s fifth 3-pointer of the half pushed the lead to 27-9. The two-time defending Big 12 Conference champions nailed eight 3-pointers and led 52-24 at halftime.

SIEU went more than 10 minutes without a field goal in the second half.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, who was Washington State’s coach from 1988-94, applauded his team’s defense and rebounding, “two of the things we really emphasize.”

Sampson’s squad ranks No. 2 in KenPom’s defensive efficiency ratings and No. 10 in offensive efficiency. The Cougars join Duke and Florida as the only teams with top-10 offenses and defenses.

The blowout allowed Sampson to rest his starters for Saturday’s round-of-32 game against the Zags. Emanuel Sharp, the most outstanding player in the Big 12 Tournament, logged 25 minutes, the highest of the five starters.

Forward J’Wan Roberts, who sat out the last two games of the Big 12 Tournament after spraining his right ankle, returned to score six points and grab three rebounds in just over 20 minutes.

Uzan, who was second-team All-Big-12, led Houston with 16 points. LJ Cryer, who joined Roberts as first-team All-Big 12 selections, added four 3-pointers and 15 points.