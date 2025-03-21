Ferry County court clerk killed in apparent murder-suicide; sheriff’s deputy shot, injured

A Ferry County woman was killed Wednesday by her boyfriend, who also shot and injured a sheriff’s deputy responding to the domestic violence call Wednesday night, officials said.

The boyfriend then shot and killed himself at the home near Curlew, according to the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office.

Lisa Blakeney had worked as a deputy district court clerk, and her boyfriend was identified as Curtis Owens. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edwin Lopez was shot in the leg but released from the hospital Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. Lopez is expected to make a full recovery.

Ferry County Commissioner Teresa Jenkins, who also serves as deputy Emergency Medical Services chief at Curlew Volunteer Fire and EMS, was part of the emergency crew that responded to the residence Wednesday. She was also a friend of Blakeney.

“I found her to be lively, full of energy, very anxious to help and do the right thing for everybody she came in contact with,” Jenkins said.

People who commented on the sheriff’s office Facebook post called Blakeney sweet and extremely helpful. One person called her “a true bright spot at the county.”

Ferry County 911 dispatch received the call reporting domestic violence after 9 p.m. Wednesday on Boulder Creek Road, according to the sheriff’s office’s original post. Deputies responded to the residence and were immediately shot at through the door after knocking and announcing their presence. Deputies heard several shots from inside the home, the post stated.

Lopez was struck in the leg and taken to Ferry County Memorial Hospital in Republic.

Deputies pulled back and requested assistance from other agencies after the gunshots, the post said. Investigators worked well into the night and early Thursday morning processing the scene.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment further.

Jenkins said Blakeney has lived in the Curlew area for about four years.

Commissioners decided to close District Court on Thursday and Friday to allow court staff to grieve her death.

“That was a very tight-knit group,” Jenkins said.