Musk won’t receive secret China briefings, Trump says

President Donald Trump on Friday said Elon Musk would not receive a briefing on secret plans for a potential war against China, given his substantial conflicts of interest in Beijing, following Musk’s high-level meeting at the Pentagon.

Musk met with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his office for more than an hour on Friday morning. It had been anticipated they would discuss a range of defense topics, including the threat posed by China and the billionaire’s work to slash the U.S. government bureaucracy, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York Times, which first reported plans for the meeting, said Musk would receive a “top-secret” briefing that would include plans on how the United States would fight China in a potential war. The report was forcefully denied by Trump and Hegseth, who stood alongside the president in the Oval Office as they unveiled a new fighter jet under development.

The meeting with Musk focused on his work under U.S. DOGE Service to slash U.S. government bureaucracy and unspecified innovation efforts, Hegseth said. Trump said he would not allow anyone to be privy to such plans, especially Musk, who is enmeshed in dealings with Washington’s top adversary.

“Certainly you wouldn’t show that to a businessman,” Trump told reporters. “Elon has businesses in China, and he would be susceptible perhaps to that.”

The meeting at the Pentagon was initiated by Hegseth, and was intended to be unclassified, the official said.

A person familiar with the issue told the Post Thursday night that China would be the main focus of the discussion. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

“If there’s anything I can do to be helpful, I’d just really like us to have a good outcome here,” Musk told Hegseth as he departed the Pentagon after the roughly hourlong meeting, according to video from CNN.

Musk is already privy to some insider national security information as the head of SpaceX, one of his companies that has earned billions in taxpayer dollars in contracts, including from the Defense Department.

But his unusual closeness to the administration and a top-level meeting at the Pentagon bring the mercurial billionaire in closer proximity to secretive work, deepening his conflicts of interest. In seeking friendly governments for his business interests, Musk has cozied up to Beijing to broaden the market and production for his Tesla electric vehicles.

That relationship poses a problem for the Pentagon, which under Trump in 2018 established China as its primary adversary. The Defense Department describes China as the only nation that can keep pace with the U.S. military in a fight, and it has reoriented its budget and forces to prepare accordingly.

“Handing Musk our military plans for China goes far beyond the usual kleptocracy of this admin. Musk has a significant financial stake in China,” Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (New York), the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on X in response to the reporting by the Times. “Trump’s gone from stashing national security secrets in a Mar-a-lago bathroom to selling them to his biggest donor.”

Musk’s DOGE changes and cuts are beginning to hit the Defense Department. The Pentagon has laid out a goal of reducing the ranks of nonmilitary personnel by up to 8 percent, which could amount to nearly 60,000 people, as part of the administration’s attempt to reduce the size of the federal government. Nearly 21,000 people were approved for deferred resignation, officials said this week.

Hegseth has exempted some commands and priorities from cuts and budget reductions, including Indo-Pacific Command, which is focused on countering China in the region.

